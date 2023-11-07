Voters across Minnesota are taking to the polls Tuesday for municipal elections ranging from city council to school board.

All 13 City Council seats in Minneapolis, and all 7 City Council seats in St. Paul are up for grabs. Four of seven seats are up for election on the St. Paul School Board.

In other parts of the state, St. Louis Park residents could potentially elect the state’s first Somali American mayor, Golden Valley voters are choosing between two mayoral candidates, and in Duluth, a drug and alcohol counselor who just had her right to vote restored this year after run-ins with the law is making a run for City Council.

Sahan Journal will update these races here on our live blog throughout the evening. Come back for updates from candidates’ election night parties, and poll results from the Minnesota Secretary of State’s office.

Election blog