A majority of St. Paul’s City Council seats will have newly elected members after polls close tonight and the vote counts are in.

Voters will choose between 30 candidates in St. Paul for the council’s seven seats. Four of the seats are guaranteed to welcome newcomers; incumbents Mitra Jalali, Nelsie Yang, and Rebecca Noecker are running for reelection in their wards.

Although the races, which are all contested, are technically nonpartisan, the Democratic Farmer-Labor Party has endorsed candidates in six wards. All three incumbents are endorsed by the DFL.

The St. Paul City Council would be entirely composed of women for the first time in the city’s history if all of the DFL endorsed candidates win alongside Anika Bowie, who is not endorsed by the DFL but who has the support of three DFL-endorsed candidates. If that doesn’t happen, the outcome will likely still lead to a diverse new council.

The DFL-endorsed candidates are incumbents Jalali, Yang, and Noecker, and newcomers Saura Jost, Hwa Jeong Kim, and Cheniqua Johnson.

Bowie is running in Ward 1 against seven others. The DFL did not endorse anyone in the race. Ward 1 includes the Rondo and Frogtown neighborhoods, and parts of the North End and Summit-University neighborhoods.

Bowie is supported by key progressive groups like TakeAction Minnesota and OutFront Minnesota, as well as public officials like Attorney General Keith Ellison and State Senator Erin Murphy, DFL-St. Paul.

She is facing a strong challenge by James Lo, who has raised twice as much money as Bowie, and boasts endorsements from several labor unions and public officials like State Senator Foung Hawj, DFL-St. Paul.

Similarly, in Ward 3, Jost faces a tough challenge from Isaac Russell, who has outraised her and has received endorsements from unions and State Senator Bobby Joe Champion, DFL-Minneapolis. Ward 3 includes the Macalester Groveland, Highland, and West Seventh neighborhoods.

Kim, who is running to represent Ward 5, which includes the Como neighborhood and parts of the North End, has handedly outraised opponents David Greenwood-Sanchez, who is campaigning to be the first Latino St. Paul City Council member, and Pam Tollofsen.

Johnson is running to represent Ward 7, which includes St. Paul’s East Side, and has raised $64,000. Her likely toughest opponent is Pa Der Vang, who has raised $35,000, and has endorsements from outgoing Ward 7 Council Member Jane Prince and former Council Member Dai Thao.

St. Paul residents will also vote today whether to raise the city’s sales tax from 9 percent to 10 percent. Mayor Melvin Carter, who supports the proposal, has said the tax hike is necessary to guarantee basic city services like repairing the city’s arterial roads and funding for city park maintenance.

Opponents of the proposal like Prince argue that none of the new money would support maintenance for non-arterial streets and that the tax hike will make way for spending on controversial projects like the Summit Avenue redesign, which will create an elevated bike lane on the street.

The ballot question reads: Should the City of Saint Paul establish a one percent (1%) sales and use tax over the next 20 years to generate $738,000,000 to repair and improve streets and bridges, $246,000,000 to improve parks and recreation facilities, and associated bonding costs? A vote YES means repairs and improvements to streets, bridges, parks, and recreation facilities would be funded through a new one percent (1%) sales and use tax. A vote NO means repairs and improvements to streets, bridges, parks, and recreation facilities would not be funded through a new one percent (1%) sales and use tax.

Here are the live election results of the St. Paul City Council race.

*Results update every 15 minutes.