Minnesota’s Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives Office reports outreach, expansion plans in first two years
The office is the first of its kind in the nation, and is hosting an event Friday on the state Capitol grounds to mark National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.
New campaign seeks to plant 1,500 trees in St. Paul’s most diverse neighborhoods
Great River Greening’s Cool St. Paul campaign is partnering with St. Paul Public Schools to fight the urban heat island effect by planting the trees over the next three years.
Crowds of those seeking rescue swell at Sudan’s main seaport
Thousands of people, including many women and children, camp outside the port area. Many have been in the open air for more than a week, with no food or other services.
U.S. readies second attempt at speedy border asylum screenings
The decision to use fast-track screenings comes as COVID-19 asylum restrictions are set to expire on May 11 and the U.S. government prepares for an expected increase in illegal crossings from Mexico.
Tunisia rounds up migrants at sea in unprecedented numbers
Cold, wet and heartbroken, hundreds of migrants are caught daily by the Tunisian Maritime National Guard in overnight sweeps for migrant boats on the Mediterranean Sea.
Amazon Indigenous woman wins Goldman environment prize
Alessandra Korap, a Munduruku Indigenous woman from the Brazilian Amazon, has been awarded the prestigious Goldman Environmental Prize.
New state research shows that immigration could help ease Minnesota’s labor shortage
An increase in immigration levels in Minnesota could help ease the state’s labor shortage over the next decade, according to an analysis by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.
Minnesota House approves safety bill for workers at Amazon facilities and other warehouses
The bill passed on a vote of 69-60, and would ensure breaks during the workday and give workers access to data on how fast they’re working.
No tienes documentos y no sabes cómo declarar tus impuestos?
Esta guía te ayudará a declarar impuestos federales y estatales.
Cajeta Coffee debuts in White Bear Lake, offering a taste of Mexico
Cajeta Coffee opened in downtown White Bear Lake in late March, serving coffee with traditional Mexican flavors of caramel, honey, and peanut candy.
