Credit: Nicole Neri | Sahan Journal

Sahan Journal’s mission is simple: to give immigrants and communities of color the kind of committed, responsive news coverage that Minnesota deserves.

If you’re interested in supporting that mission, consider making a donation to us! Your financial contribution makes it possible for us to keep our reporting free and accessible to all. We are a 501(c)3 organization, and donations made to us are tax-deductible.

Donations 🌟

Our work is simply not possible without you. Your one-time donation helps us cover a specific story or fund a freelance journalist from the community, while your monthly contribution provides us the stable funding we need to plan long-term investigative pieces and in-depth reporting.

As a thank you, monthly sustainers will receive a digital newsletter and invitations to exclusive Sahan Journal events.

One-time Donation amount $ Monthly Donation amount $ Annually Donation amount $ Your contribution is appreciated. Donate Now

Interested in other ways to give? Check out these options below!

Stocks 📈 Invest in Diverse Journalism A gift of stock is an effective, tax-deductible way to contribute to Sahan Journal’s mission. Your gift of appreciated securities is both an endorsement of the work we do now, and an investment in all that we will accomplish in the future. When you’re ready, please transfer your stock gift to the Sahan Journal brokerage account: Wells Trade Account: 89254749

DTC: #0141

Sahan Journal Federal Tax ID: 83-2745995 When you’ve made your gift, be sure to contact us at membership@sahanjournal.com, so that we can acknowledge your generous support!

Employee Matching Gifts 🎁 Double your contribution to Sahan Journal One gift, twice the impact! Check with your employer if they will match your donation to non-profit organizations. Talk to your HR department about gift-matching, and you could double the impact of your contribution!

Charitable Giving Accounts 💡 Designate Sahan as a beneficiary of a donor-advised fund Allocate your donor-advised funds to Sahan Journal, and receive an immediate tax benefit while providing us with much-needed funding for our work.

Contact Us 📞

If you have any questions about your donation, or if you’re interested in other ways to support Sahan Journal in its mission to serve underrepresented communities in Minnesota, please contact Dawn Flinsch, Managing Director of Development and Operations.

📧 Email: dflinsch@sahanjournal.com

📱 Phone: +1 (651) 488-6584

✉️ Address: 428 Minnesota St., Suite 500, Saint Paul, 55101