Election results will start coming for the St. Paul school board race after polls close in Minnesota at 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Voters will elect four school board members from a slate of seven candidates.

Incumbents Chauntyll Allen and Zuki Ellis are running for reelection. Yusef Carrillo, who was appointed to the St. Paul school board to fill a temporary vacancy in 2021, is now running for his first full term. Newcomers Carlo Franco, Abdi Omer, Erica Valliant, and Gita Rijal Zeitler are also running for seats on the school board.

The winners of Tuesday’s election will join Halla Henderson, Jim Vue, and Uriah Ward to complete the seven-member school board in 2024, where they will address issues such as enrollment declines and budgetary changes. Incumbents Jeannie Foster and Jessica Kopp did not seek reelection, and their terms will expire at the end of the year.

St. Paul Public Schools is Minnesota’s second-largest district, with about 32,000 students. It’s also a highly diverse district—more than three in four students are people of color. The district has struggled with enrollment declines as city birth rates decline, and many immigrant families opt for charter schools rather than traditional public schools.

Over the past few years, the district has invested in more cultural programming for immigrant families to help provide more relevant offerings and stabilize enrollment. Last fall, it expanded its Hmong language and cultural program into a middle school. This fall, it opened an East African Elementary Magnet School and added Karen language classes at four high schools.

The district has also been grappling with questions about school safety. In June 2020, following the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police, the school board voted to end its contract with the St. Paul Police Department, which had provided school resource officers. Last year, school safety issues in St. Paul Public Schools came to the spotlight again after the fatal stabbing of 15-year-old Devin Scott in Harding High School.



Many candidates told Sahan Journal they hoped to support cultural programming at St. Paul Public Schools and invest in restorative justice programs. You can read profiles of the candidates here. Check back for results Tuesday evening.