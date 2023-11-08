For the second time in two years, Minneapolis voters are selecting a City Council charged with shaping critical issues, including rent control, the future of public safety and policing, and resolving an ongoing debate over compensation for rideshare workers.

There are 38 candidates competing for 13 seats, and there will be at least two newcomers to the City Council. Eleven incumbents are running for reelection.

Lisa Goodman, Ward 7, is retiring from the council after 25 years representing downtown Minneapolis and neighborhoods on the northern side of the Chain of Lakes. Andrew Johnson, Ward 12, is not seeking reelection after 10 years representing the southeastern portion of the city.

In Ward 8, Council President Andrea Jenkins, who is seeking reelection, faces a tough challenge from newcomer Soren Stevenson, who wrestled the DFL endorsement away from her.

Stevenson, 29, was maimed by Minneapolis police in the unrest after the murder of George Floyd in 2020. He lost an eye to a projectile round, and won a $2.4 million settlement with the city. He is running to the political left of Jenkins, who was first elected in 2017 after years of working as a policy aide to council members in the southside ward.

The full council and mayor’s office are up for election again in 2025; the shortened terms were issued in response to redistricting city wards. Council members typically serve four years.

Today’s election will determine if the council will lean in a more moderate vein, or move further to the political left. In 2021, voters chose to create a strong-mayor system in Minneapolis, giving Mayor Jacob Frey more authority over city departments. The current council saw its ordinance raising wages for rideshare drivers vetoed by Frey, and lacked the nine-voting block necessary to override the veto.

