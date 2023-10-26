Minneapolis residents will elect a new City Council on Tuesday, November 7. Municipal elections are typically held every four years, but due to redistricting, voters will get another chance to cast votes just two years after the 2021 election.

All 13 seats on the Minneapolis City Council are on the ballot, 12 are contested, and at least two spots will go to newcomers. Incumbents Lisa Goodman (Ward 7) and Andrew Johnson (Ward 12) are not seeking re-election. In Ward 2, incumbent Robin Wonsley is running unopposed.

There are 38 candidates vying for the seats.

The City Council has debated important policies in the past year, including rent control, public safety, and increasing benefits for rideshare drivers. The next council will have two years* to influence those policies and more. The City Council and Mayor will be up for election again in 2025.

Sahan Journal asked candidates about these key issues, and how they would serve immigrants and residents of color. Learn where they stand in their own words. The candidates’ responses have been edited and condensed for clarity and length.

*Correction: The Minneapolis City Council will serve another two year term. Voters will have the chance to elect a new mayor and City Council again in 2025.