Sahan Journal is a nonprofit digital newsroom dedicated to reporting for immigrants and communities of color in Minnesota. Our diverse staff creates exceptional journalism: coverage that truly represents the changing face of Minnesota and recognizes that democratic engagement and power belong to everyone.

Our stories reach audiences across many platforms, including our website, social media, video, and community events. To reach new audiences, we share our stories with small community papers and with the state’s biggest mainstream newsrooms, in print and over public radio.



Sahan Journal’s mission is to give immigrants and communities of color the kind of committed, responsive news coverage that we all deserve.

The opportunity

To match our editorial growth, Sahan Journal seeks a news editor to edit our expanding coverage across numerous publishing platforms. These include news stories (breaking news, profiles, explainers, Q & As, features, and more); newsletters; social media packages; and video/multimedia.

Since its founding in 2019, Sahan Journal has produced groundbreaking local news coverage about education, health care, immigration policy, elections, climate, policing, entrepreneurship, labor, housing, and more. We frequently frame stories through the lenses of equity, access, and accountability.

The ideal candidate will possess solid experience reporting and/or editing news coverage. Editing at Sahan requires strong news judgment, an enthusiasm for collaborative work, and an interest in editing stories across different platforms—wherever people seek news and information.

Our highly diverse, 12-person editorial team strives to change the news narratives in communities that have been ignored—or poorly served—by mainstream news. We seek to do this work in a collaborative newsroom that reflects our talents, values, and vision.

Sahan Journal’s supportive and equitable work culture is committed to developing the potential of our staff and honoring their health and wellbeing.

Position Responsibilities

Edit daily and enterprise news that affects communities of color.

Edit and help produce news coverage across platforms, wherever readers will find them. This includes news stories (features, profiles, and briefs for SahanJournal.com); newsletters; social media packages; multimedia (video, Instagram); and more.

Help guide reporters to create coverage that adds depth, understanding, and context.

Perform edits that account for sourcing, balance, news value, insight, and equity.

Line edit for readability, engagement, storytelling, accuracy, legal concerns, and adherence to style sheet.

Highlight topics that are often missed—or misrepresented—by mainstream news organizations, with a focus on racial equity.

Create effective, accurate, and search-friendly headlines and packaging.

Work with Sahan’s managing editor to coordinate photo and video assignments for staff visual journalists and freelancers.

Collaborate with Sahan’s managing editor on news assignments and coverage plans. Also coordinate with Sahan’s audience growth manager, digital producer, and editorial director.

Help staff, managing editor, and digital producer build stories in Sahan’s CMS for publication online. Update stories as needed in breaking news scenarios, and organize news on the website.

Desired skills, knowledge, and abilities

At least 3 years of experience in journalism, reporting and/or editing news.

Excellent news judgment and deep familiarity with news standards: the ability to identify good stories, evaluate sourcing, and reflect journalism values including accuracy, equity, fairness, and respect.

Familiarity and experience with digital and/or nonprofit news and the changing media landscape.

Experience creating and leveraging multimedia and social media for exposure and reach.

Commitment to a supportive and equitable work culture.

Bonus if you can work competently in a language widely spoken in Minnesota, such as Spanish, Hmong, Somali, Karen, Oromo.

Salary and benefits

Salary begins at $72,000 and will be based on prior experience and skillset.

Employee medical and dental benefits 100 percent employer paid; dependents at 50 percent.

Health Savings Account.

401(k) plan ( $1.00 match for each $1.00 you contribute, up to a maximum of 4 percent of your annual income).

Paid Time Off: 20 days / 4 weeks.

Sick Time Off: 5 days / 1 week.

Sahan Journal does not offer standard federal holidays (Thanksgiving, July 4, Christmas, etc.), reflecting the diverse preferences of our staff. Instead, all employees are eligible for 6 floating holidays to be used at personal discretion.

Cell phone stipend.

Professional development resources.

Relocation stipend available.

Sahan Journal currently offers a hybrid work model, with both remote work (from home) and in-person days at Wellworth, a co-working space in downtown St. Paul

Location

Sahan Journal is a regional news organization. We are building our staff to reflect and serve the state and communities we cover. Upon hiring, the successful candidate will be expected to live in the broad metro area of Minneapolis–St. Paul.

Application process

To apply, please send a resume, five clips, and a cover letter, describing your experience and what excites you about working at Sahan Journal. (Optional: Include links to multimedia, social media, or video work you would like to highlight.)

If you have many of the requested skills and experiences, but not all of them, please apply!

Send resume and cover letter to jobs@sahanjournal.com. The deadline for applications is September 11, 2023.



Additional questions? Please contact cxiong@sahanjournal.com or mtortorello@sahanjournal.com; we’re happy to talk!