Friends and loved ones of Tou Ger Xiong will begin saying goodbye this afternoon, the first day of a three-day funeral for the Hmong activist and comedian.

Several dignitaries are expected to attend today’s services. Governor Tim Walz will present a proclamation and Congresswoman Betty McCollum will present an American flag to Xiong’s mother, according to Xiong’s brother, Eh Xiong.

The funeral will be streamed live both Saturday and Sunday from 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on GoHmongBoy.com, a family website honoring Xiong’s life. The funeral is also open to the public during those times on Saturday and Sunday.

“We want our friends and family to come over and say one final farewell,” Eh Xiong said. “We hope that he did not die in vain.”

Xiong’s service, which will follow the customs of a traditional Hmong funeral, will be held at Legacy Funeral Home, 255 Eaton Street, in St. Paul. Pangjua Xiong, Tou Ger Xiong’s sister, is expected to give the eulogy Saturday. He will be buried Monday in a private ceremony.

Xiong, 50, was found dead in December in Medellín, Colombia, one day after he was kidnapped while out with a woman he had been in a romantic relationship with since that summer, according to Eh Xiong.

The woman, Sharit Gisela Mejía Martínez, was one of four suspects arrested and charged by Colombian authorities earlier this month in his kidnapping and killing. Eh Xiong said his family has been informed that authorities believe there’s a fifth suspect who hasn’t been arrested yet.

Eh Xiong said his brother called him on December 11, the day Xiong was reported missing in Colombia, and asked him to wire a couple thousand dollars to him in Colombia. Xiong did not say he was in danger, Eh Xiong said, adding that his brother had made similar requests in the past so he didn’t think anything was wrong.

Eh Xiong’s wire transfer did not go through before his brother was killed, but authorities found that Mejía Martínez’s Paypal account received $3,140 that had been sent from one of Xiong’s friends. According to the Washington Post, Xiong had called that friend and told him he was being kidnapped and his life was in danger.

Colombian authorities believe Xiong was kidnapped, held ransom, tortured, stabbed multiple times, and thrown off a 60-foot cliff in a wooden area.

News of Xiong’s death spread quickly in the Twin Cities community, where people shared tributes and expressed disbelief over the nature of his death.

Xiong was born in Laos in 1973, and immigrated to Minnesota as a child refugee with his family. He grew up in St. Paul, graduating from Humboldt High School as valedictorian. He then earned a political science degree at Carleton College.

Xiong was known as a storyteller through stage personas such as “Go Hmong Boy,” which appealed to his own generation, and “Uncle Funny,” a persona aimed at a younger generation. He gave presentations throughout Minnesota and the country about Hmong culture and life in the United States.

“Go Hmong Boy was about celebrating Hmong culture and not being ashamed,” said longtime friend Pakoua Hang. “As Uncle Funny, he was encouraging Hmong kids to learn the Hmong language, how to say the alphabet, how to count from one to 10.”

Xiong was also known for his activism, which included campaigning for former state Senator Mee Moua; advocating for a fair trial for Chai Soua Vang, who was convicted in 2005 of fatally shooting six people during a hunting trip; and seeking justice for Cha Vang, a Hmong hunter killed by a white man. Xiong also helped establish the first Hmong Minnesota Day at the Minnesota State Fair, among other accomplishments.