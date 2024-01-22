A three-day funeral for Hmong activist and comedian Tou Ger Xiong begins this Saturday, January 27.

The ceremony starts at noon at Legacy Funeral Home, 255 Eaton Street, in St. Paul. Xiong’s sister, Pangjua Xiong, will give a eulogy at 1:00 p.m., followed by more speakers from his family and friends from the community.

Xiong’s funeral services will continue Sunday with burial on Monday, following the customs of traditional Hmong funerals.

“The Xiong Family warmly invites you and your family to join us as we commemorate Tou Ger’s life—a cherished son, brother, uncle, friend, mentor, community leader, storyteller, and a champion for social justice,” said a public Facebook event for the funeral service created by Xiong’s family.

The longtime community advocate, who was 50 when he died last month, was kidnapped and killed during a trip to Medellín, Colombia. Xiong’s social media posts suggest he had traveled at least a few times to Medellín over the past year. He was kidnapped after meeting up with a woman he had first met online.

Last week, Colombian authorities arrested and charged four people in the case—a woman, two men, and a minor, according to the Associated Press. The Office of the Attorney General of Colombia told the Associated Press that Xiong was kidnapped and held in an apartment the night of December 10. The kidnappers beat and tortured him and took his money, credit cards, and belongings.

Xiong’s brother, Eh Xiong, declined to comment in depth about the charges, saying that he wants to wait “until sentencing is final.”

“I have been working daily for the past three weeks with the Medellin Attorney General to bring these perpetrators to justice for the kidnapping and murder of my brother,” Eh Xiong said in a written statement to Sahan Journal.

The kidnappers demanded a ransom from Xiong’s family and a friend in the United States, who immediately sent $3,140 that was deposited into a PayPal account allegedly belonging to Sharit Gisela Mejía Martínez, according to the Associated Press. However, Xiong’s kidnappers took him outside to a wooded area and threw him off of a 260-foot cliff.

His body was found the next day on December 11. Mejía Martínez is one of the four people charged, and reportedly attempted to flee her home when law enforcement showed up to arrest her.

Eh Xiong shared news of the arrests on his Facebook page last week, telling his followers that “a glimmer of hope has emerged” after “five weeks filled with heartbreak and numerous sleepless nights.” He also thanked Colombian authorities for the arrests and charges.

He also shared reflections of the arrests on an online memorial page for Xiong, in which he stated that he was recently in Colombia at the scene of his brother’s death helping authorities with the case.

“Throughout his entire life, he fought for justice for others,” Eh Xiong wrote. “At least this time, when it’s his turn, I am just grateful to play a small role in making the wrongs right for him one last time by assisting law enforcement in bringing those who are responsible to justice.”

Longtime friend, Pakou Yang, speculated in an interview with Sahan Journal last month about how Xiong would have reacted if he were still alive and another member of the Hmong community had been killed in the same manner.

“If he were alive and this was someone else, he’d be calling me, he’d be calling others, and he’d be on a plane on his way to Colombia right now,” Yang said. The Xiong family has set up three funds for supporters to donate to the family. They include the Tou Ger Xiong Endowment Fund, which the family says will support his legacy of social justice work; Justice for Tou Ger, which will support the cost of repatriating his body, hosting community events for healing, and any work to hold the people responsible for his death accountable; and a fund to support paying for the costs of Xiong’s funeral.