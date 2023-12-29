This year, Sahan Journal readers followed us as we reported essential news for Minnesota’s immigrants and communities of color.
Community voices stood out in our most-read coverage of the year: Muslim students took a stand in their undergraduate education at Hamline University and Macalester College, Uber and Lyft drivers called for better wages, and residents expressed frustration with changes in their cities.
Some of our stories also prompted action and change. Our investigative reporting revealed how Shakopee city officials planned to block an affordable housing project. Public pressure following our report allowed the project to move forward.
Following our 2022 report on controversial contract-for-deed practices, Minnesota Attorney General Ketih Ellison announced that his office is investigating real estate practices targeting Somali and Hispanic immigrant homebuyers.
Sahan Journal did our best to keep readers informed, especially when tragedy struck. The Somali American community grieved together when five young women were killed in a Minneapolis car crash in June, and many others weighed in to support the community.
Take a look back at the year with us. Here are the top 10 stories our readers spent the most time with throughout 2023.
Sahan Journal’s most read stories of 2023
#10: A HOUSING INVESTIGATION
Shakopee officials devised plot to kill affordable housing project, emails reveal
#9: LGBTQ BOOKS COME UNDER FIRE
Six Somali families warn of ‘legal recourse’ if St. Louis Park schools won’t let children opt out of LGBTQ picture books
#8: A BATTLE OVER CENSORED ART
‘Female autonomy’ versus ‘betrayal’: Macalester closes, then reopens, art gallery after pushback from Muslim students
#7: A CLASH OVER HOW TO IMPROVE HIGHWAY 252
‘It doesn’t feel like you’ve listened’: Brooklyn Center residents, officials upset with MnDOT’s plans for Highway 252
#6: LOOKING INTO CONTRACTS FOR DEED
Minnesota Attorney General opens investigation into controversial contract-for-deed real estate practices
#5: UBER AND LYFT DRIVERS FIGHT FOR THEIR RIGHTS
Rideshare drivers say alternate companies could step in if Uber, Lyft leave due to proposed Minneapolis ordinances
#4: MINNESOTA MONEY
Your Minnesota rebate check is coming from Montana. What to look out for when it comes in the mail.
#3: HAMLINE MUSLIM ART CONTROVERSY
Hamline’s Muslim students return to campus with a plea for understanding
#2: CRASH CLAIMS 5 IN THE SOMALI AMERICAN COMMUNITY
5 friends preparing for Saturday wedding killed in Minneapolis crash
#1: A TRAGIC DEATH IN THE HMONG AMERICAN COMMUNITY
Twin Cities Hmong artist and activist Tou Ger Xiong kidnapped and killed in Colombia
