This year, Sahan Journal readers followed us as we reported essential news for Minnesota’s immigrants and communities of color.

Community voices stood out in our most-read coverage of the year: Muslim students took a stand in their undergraduate education at Hamline University and Macalester College, Uber and Lyft drivers called for better wages, and residents expressed frustration with changes in their cities.

Some of our stories also prompted action and change. Our investigative reporting revealed how Shakopee city officials planned to block an affordable housing project. Public pressure following our report allowed the project to move forward.

Following our 2022 report on controversial contract-for-deed practices, Minnesota Attorney General Ketih Ellison announced that his office is investigating real estate practices targeting Somali and Hispanic immigrant homebuyers.

Sahan Journal did our best to keep readers informed, especially when tragedy struck. The Somali American community grieved together when five young women were killed in a Minneapolis car crash in June, and many others weighed in to support the community.

Take a look back at the year with us. Here are the top 10 stories our readers spent the most time with throughout 2023.

Sahan Journal’s most read stories of 2023

#10: A HOUSING INVESTIGATION

#9: LGBTQ BOOKS COME UNDER FIRE

#8: A BATTLE OVER CENSORED ART

#7: A CLASH OVER HOW TO IMPROVE HIGHWAY 252

#6: LOOKING INTO CONTRACTS FOR DEED

#5: UBER AND LYFT DRIVERS FIGHT FOR THEIR RIGHTS

#4: MINNESOTA MONEY

#3: HAMLINE MUSLIM ART CONTROVERSY

Hamline’s Muslim students return to campus with a plea for understanding

Muslim students expressed mixed emotions returning to campus after a national media frenzy that erupted when the university did not renew the contract of a professor who showed paintings of the Prophet Muhammad. Muslim students penned a letter criticizing the faculty response. Then faculty voted to ask President Fayneese Miller for her resignation.
by Becky Z. Dernbach

#2: CRASH CLAIMS 5 IN THE SOMALI AMERICAN COMMUNITY

#1: A TRAGIC DEATH IN THE HMONG AMERICAN COMMUNITY

