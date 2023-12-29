This year, Sahan Journal readers followed us as we reported essential news for Minnesota’s immigrants and communities of color.

Community voices stood out in our most-read coverage of the year: Muslim students took a stand in their undergraduate education at Hamline University and Macalester College, Uber and Lyft drivers called for better wages, and residents expressed frustration with changes in their cities.

Some of our stories also prompted action and change. Our investigative reporting revealed how Shakopee city officials planned to block an affordable housing project. Public pressure following our report allowed the project to move forward.

Following our 2022 report on controversial contract-for-deed practices, Minnesota Attorney General Ketih Ellison announced that his office is investigating real estate practices targeting Somali and Hispanic immigrant homebuyers.

Sahan Journal did our best to keep readers informed, especially when tragedy struck. The Somali American community grieved together when five young women were killed in a Minneapolis car crash in June, and many others weighed in to support the community.

Take a look back at the year with us. Here are the top 10 stories our readers spent the most time with throughout 2023.

Sahan Journal’s most read stories of 2023

#10: A HOUSING INVESTIGATION Shakopee officials devised plot to kill affordable housing project, emails reveal Shakopee residents feared the Prairie Pointe development would harm their community. The project is being developed by Beacon, whose clientele is 90 percent people of color.

#9: LGBTQ BOOKS COME UNDER FIRE Six Somali families warn of ‘legal recourse’ if St. Louis Park schools won’t let children opt out of LGBTQ picture books The St. Louis Park dispute is the latest escalation in the growing pushback from some Muslim parents against inclusion efforts in Minnesota schools. Parents in Ham Lake and Burnsville have criticized LGBTQ efforts there.

#8: A BATTLE OVER CENSORED ART ‘Female autonomy’ versus ‘betrayal’: Macalester closes, then reopens, art gallery after pushback from Muslim students Macalester added a content warning to an exhibit by an Iranian American artist, which explores women’s freedoms and Muslim identity. The artist, Taravat Talepasand, said temporarily covering her art with black curtains was an act of “censorship.”

#7: A CLASH OVER HOW TO IMPROVE HIGHWAY 252 ‘It doesn’t feel like you’ve listened’: Brooklyn Center residents, officials upset with MnDOT’s plans for Highway 252 The Minnesota Department of Transportation is moving forward with a project likely to convert Highway 252 into a freeway in the north metro. Residents of the diverse, environmental justice community say they don’t want that to happen.

#6: LOOKING INTO CONTRACTS FOR DEED Minnesota Attorney General opens investigation into controversial contract-for-deed real estate practices Following a ProPublica and Sahan Journal report, authorities are examining fast-tracked real estate deals for possible civil charges.

#5: UBER AND LYFT DRIVERS FIGHT FOR THEIR RIGHTS Rideshare drivers say alternate companies could step in if Uber, Lyft leave due to proposed Minneapolis ordinances Proposed ordinances that would increase wages for rideshare drivers are expected to come before the Minneapolis City Council early next year.

#3: HAMLINE MUSLIM ART CONTROVERSY Hamline’s Muslim students return to campus with a plea for understanding Muslim students expressed mixed emotions returning to campus after a national media frenzy that erupted when the university did not renew the contract of a professor who showed paintings of the Prophet Muhammad. Muslim students penned a letter criticizing the faculty response. Then faculty voted to ask President Fayneese Miller for her resignation.

#2: CRASH CLAIMS 5 IN THE SOMALI AMERICAN COMMUNITY 5 friends preparing for Saturday wedding killed in Minneapolis crash The driver who struck the victims was speeding on Interstate 35W before the crash. Police say a State Patrol trooper was following the driver, but that it was not a pursuit because the trooper’s lights and siren were not activated.

#1: A TRAGIC DEATH IN THE HMONG AMERICAN COMMUNITY Twin Cities Hmong artist and activist Tou Ger Xiong kidnapped and killed in Colombia “The pain of his loss is indescribable,” Xiong’s family said in a statement. A Colombian newspaper reported that he was kidnapped while on a date with a woman he met on social media.

Thanks for reading, and we'll see you in 2024.