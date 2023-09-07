Shakopee city officials are recommending that the city’s planning commission withdraw a rezoning vote from its Thursday’s meeting that could drastically impact an affordable housing project.

The move is the latest in a series of twists and turns in the Prairie Pointe housing project, which is being developed by Beacon Interfaith Housing Collaborative, whose rental clientele is about 90 percent people of color. The city council first voted in 2020 to rezone the project site to allow Beacon to proceed with its vision for the development, but a news report and blog post about problems at other Beacon properties caused many Shakopee residents to advocate against the Beacon project.

A Sahan Journal investigation revealed that in the face of public pressure, city leaders, including City Administrator Bill Reynolds, devised a plan early this year to kill the project by asking the planning commission to rezone the site back to its original status. Emails obtained by Sahan Journal also showed that a city planner told Beacon in 2020 that it did not have to host a required neighborhood meeting about the project due to COVID-19 concerns, but that city officials said this year that the commission should vote on the rezoning because that meeting was never held.

Beacon has said rezoning the site now would erase years of planning and would delay or kill the project. An altered version of the project could still be built if the site is rezoned, but it would accommodate fewer families, Beacon has said.

The planning commission is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Thursday.

“Staff recommends that the Planning Commission vote the item be taken from the table and to withdraw the rezoning request,” said a note Michael Kerski, the city’s planning and development director, sent to the planning commission.

Kerski said the commission will vote Thursday whether or not to withdraw the vote.

In a brief email statement to Sahan Journal Thursday, Kerski added that if the planning commission removes the vote from its agenda, city staff cannot ask the commission to revisit the rezoning question at a later date.

That would also prevent the city council from taking up the rezoning issue itself, Kerski said.

It’s unclear if the commission will decide to withdraw the item, or proceed with the vote.

A sign in Shakopee announces the development of Prairie Pointe, an affordable housing complex from Beacon Interfaith Housing Collaborative. Pictured in July 2023. Credit: Aaron Nesheim | Sahan Journal

Construction set for next spring

“Beacon is pleased at the City’s recommendation that the rezoning proposal be withdrawn,” a Beacon spokesperson told Sahan Journal Thursday in an email statement. “We are hopeful that the Planning Commission will follow this recommendation so Beacon and Shakopee can move forward on our shared goal of building affordable housing for this community.”

Construction on the project is set to begin next spring, Beacon’s spokesperson in the email.

Kerski’s note repeated the city’s stance that Beacon did not hold a neighborhood hearing on the project. He did not mention that a city planner had emailed Beacon in 2020 and told them the city would gather public input electronically, which would replace the meeting requirement.

“The project was originally proposed at the start of the pandemic and, operating in a new world, they did not hold a public meeting as required,” said Kerki’s note to the planning commission. “Beacon chose to hold a neighborhood meeting recently and the materials from that meeting are attached. Beacon has made several commitments to neighbors and to the city to ensure that the development is successful for all.”

Beacon has stated that the neighborhood meeting was “replaced” with public input gathered by city staff from online submissions and emails. Emails obtained by Sahan earlier this year showed that when a city planner first approached Beacon in 2020 with that alternative plan due to COVID-19, Beacon sought and received assurance that Beacon did not have to hold a neighborhood meeting.

“This replaces the neighborhood open house we were otherwise to have done and we do not need to do our own neighborhood open house, in-person or virtually, and send our own invitation, at a point in the future, correct?” Beacon asked the city planner in a 2020 email.

“This will replace the neighborhood meeting requirement,” the city planner wrote back.

Kevin Walker, Beacon’s vice president of housing development, told Sahan Journal in July that Beacon wanted “to make sure everyone feels good about the process,” so it hosted a neighborhood meeting in July and submitted feedback from residents to the city.

Licensing requirement

Kerski’s note to the planning commission also stated that Beacon will have to follow the city’s rental housing ordinance and property maintenance code that was enacted after the Prairie Pointe project was approved.

“The property will have to be licensed by the city and inspected annually by the city beginning three years after its original certificate of occupancy,” his note said. “At any time, should the rental inspector receive complaints from renters or neighbors, they have the ability to meet with the property manager and Beacon to resolve issues.

“Should those issues not be resolved, the Board of Adjustment would hear a case concerning the property’s rental license per steps set forth in the city’s ordinance.”

A Beacon spokesperson said Thursday that they do not anticipate any delays getting the Prairie Pointe development licensed by the city.

Fox9 reported earlier this year that residents at one of Beacon’s properties in Minneapolis were experiencing violent squatters and several unresolved inspection violations. Atop of that, Beacon published a blog post last December about one of its properties in St. Paul, where residents said they dealt with unsafe living conditions and problems getting repairs completed in a timely manner.

Sahan Journal’s investigation revealed that those news reports prompted many city residents to contact city council members and city leaders, eventually leading to the rezoning effort. While city leaders knew they risked being sued if they went forward with the rezoning plan, they decided to proceed, according to emails obtained by Sahan Journal.

An April 2023 email Shakopee City Administrator Bill Reynolds sent Mayor Matt Lehman and the City Council about the Prairie Pointe affordable housing project. Credit: City of Shakopee

“We are going to essentially rezone the property,” City Administrator Bill Reynolds wrote in an April 10, 2023, email sent to council members and Mayor Matt Lehman.

“This will change the property back to B1, which they can then have an apartment building by right BUT this will negate the agreement with the church to use their parking for residents. Meaning that they will not meet code. Of course I expect they would ask for a variance – which can be denied by council.”

Emails show Michael Kerski, the city’s director of planning and development, told Reynolds that he discussed with City Attorney James Thomson about rezoning the project site, and said Thomson was “nervous.”

The city’s planning commission held a public hearing on the rezoning issue at its June 8, 2023, meeting.

According to the planning commission’s June 8 agenda, city staff believed the city council’s June 2020 vote rezoning the project site was an “error” because Beacon never fulfilled the requirement to host a neighborhood meeting. Beacon officials have said they were not notified of the June 8 public hearing or vote.

The planning commission voted on June 8 to table the issue and revisit it at their August meeting. The issue was postponed a second time to Thursday’s meeting to give the planning commission time to review materials Beacon submitted from the neighborhood meeting it held in late July.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.