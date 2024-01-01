By Wouang Lao and Danielle Ferguson
Teacher retention has been a major challenge in many school districts across the country, including St. Paul Public Schools (SPPS). The turnover rate of teachers has been increasing over the years, which can be detrimental to student achievement and school culture. Teacher residency programs like St. Paul Urban Teacher Residency (SUTR) were developed to address this long-standing challenge by providing additional support, resources, and training to teacher residents and graduates.
The first component of a comprehensive teacher residency program includes strong collaboration efforts between one or more school districts or charters and Institutions of Higher Education (IHE). The following three components include strategic year-round recruitment and selection, Residents learning and teaching alongside a mentor for a school year with clinically aligned coursework, and induction support for Graduates.
SUTR has been successful in improving teacher retention rates in SPPS by fostering a positive learning and teaching environment. Residents and Graduates who feel valued, heard, respected, and supported are more likely to stay within the school district. This has been achieved by promoting a culture of inclusivity, affinity spaces, training, resources, and networking support. The program also provides multiple opportunities for feedback and implements changes based on it. Please view the SUTR retention data here: SUTR Retention Data.
Additionally, SUTR has partnered with SPPS Freedom Schools and Black Men Teach to strengthen its support for Residents going through the program. These partnerships share a common goal of retaining highly qualified teachers who represent the student population. By addressing the challenge of teacher retention through programs like SUTR and partnerships with other organizations, school districts can improve the quality of education for their students and create a more stable and positive learning environment.
SUTR launched in 2015 and is currently recruiting for its ninth cohort of teacher residents. SUTR is open to anyone who has a bachelor’s degree from an accredited institution, is passionate about education and making a difference in the lives of SPPS students, and is interested in any of the following: Elementary Education(K-6) or Special Education Academic Behavior Strategist (ABS) (K-12) license.
Virtual information sessions are hosted once a month and twice a month for January and February for individuals interested in learning more about the program. Additional information can be found at https://www.spps.org/SUTR.
Application deadline for Cohort 9 is February 28, 2024!
