By Wouang Lao and Danielle Ferguson

The St. Paul Urban Teacher Residency (SUTR) Program is a partnership between St. Paul Public Schools and the University of St. Thomas. This year for Cohort 9 and 10 there is tuition assistance up to $20,000. SUTR launched in 2015 and is currently recruiting for its ninth cohort of teacher residents. SUTR is open to anyone who has a bachelor’s degree from an accredited institution, is passionate about education and making a difference in the lives of SPPS students and is interested in any of the following: Elementary Education(K-6) or Special Education Academic Behavior Strategist (ABS) (K-12) license.

Teacher retention has been a major challenge in many school districts across the country, including St. Paul Public Schools (SPPS). The turnover rate of teachers has been increasing over the years, which can be detrimental to student achievement and school culture. Teacher residency programs like St. Paul Urban Teacher Residency (SUTR) were developed to address this long-standing challenge by providing additional support, resources, and training to teacher residents and graduates.

The first component of a comprehensive teacher residency program includes strong collaboration efforts between one or more school districts or charters and Institutions of Higher Education (IHE). The following three components include strategic year-round recruitment and selection, Residents learning and teaching alongside a mentor for a school year with clinically aligned coursework, and induction support for Graduates.

SUTR has been successful in improving teacher retention rates in SPPS by fostering a positive learning and teaching environment. Residents and Graduates who feel valued, heard, respected, and supported are more likely to stay within the school district. This has been achieved by promoting a culture of inclusivity, affinity spaces, training, resources, and networking support. The program also provides multiple opportunities for feedback and implements changes based on it. Please view the SUTR retention data here: SUTR Retention Data.

Additionally, SUTR has partnered with SPPS Freedom Schools and Black Men Teach to strengthen its support for Residents going through the program. These partnerships share a common goal of retaining highly qualified teachers who represent the student population. By addressing the challenge of teacher retention through programs like SUTR and partnerships with other organizations, school districts can improve the quality of education for their students and create a more stable and positive learning environment.

Virtual information sessions are hosted once a month and twice a month for January and February for individuals interested in learning more about the program. Additional information can be found at https://www.spps.org/SUTR.

Application deadline for Cohort 9 is February 28, 2024!

The National Center for Teacher Residencies (NCTR) (2023) reports, “Teacher residencies continue to prepare effective teachers who stay in the classroom. Principals, teacher residents, and teacher residency graduates that were surveyed indicate that NCTR Network teacher residency programs effectively prepare teacher residents for their roles in the classroom in addition to preparing them to stay in the field graduation, especially at a time when it is critical to not only recruit, but also retain effective, diverse, and culturally responsive educators”.

Key Benefits of SUTR

● Become a teacher in SPPS (the second-largest school district in Minnesota)

● Earn a master’s degree & Minnesota Tier 3 Teaching License* (* K-6 Elementary Education, K-12 Special Education Academic Behavioral Strategist (ABS)

● Health benefits (single dental and medical coverage at no additional cost)

● Up to $33,000 stipend while co-teaching

● $1,000 book stipend

● $20,000 towards tuition cost

● Various scholarship and grant opportunities to assist with tuition cost

● Increase earning potential as a first-year teacher

● Receive preferential hiring from SPPS after completion

● Induction support for residents during and for Graduates after completion of the program

References

NCTR. (2023). Nctr annual report 2022-2023. https://nctresidencies.org/resource/nctr-annual-report-2022-2023/

