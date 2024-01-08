SUTR launched in 2015 and is currently recruiting for its ninth cohort of teacher residents. SUTR is open to anyone who has a bachelor’s degree from an accredited institution, is passionate about education and making a difference in the lives of SPPS students, and is interested in any of the following: Elementary Education(K-6) or Special Education Academic Behavior Strategist (ABS) (K-12) license.

Virtual information sessions are hosted once a month and twice a month for January and February for individuals interested in learning more about the program. Additional information can be found at https://www.spps.org/SUTR.

Application deadline for Cohort 9 is February 28, 2024!

The National Center for Teacher Residencies (NCTR) (2023) reports, “Teacher residencies continue to prepare effective teachers who stay in the classroom. Principals, teacher residents, and teacher residency graduates that were surveyed indicate that NCTR Network teacher residency programs effectively prepare teacher residents for their roles in the classroom in addition to preparing them to stay in the field graduation, especially at a time when it is critical to not only recruit, but also retain effective, diverse, and culturally responsive educators”.

Key Benefits of SUTR

● Become a teacher in SPPS (the second-largest school district in Minnesota)

● Earn a master’s degree & Minnesota Tier 3 Teaching License* (* K-6 Elementary Education, K-12 Special Education Academic Behavioral Strategist (ABS)

● Health benefits (single dental and medical coverage at no additional cost)

● Up to $33,000 stipend while co-teaching

● $1,000 book stipend

● $20,000 towards tuition cost

● Various scholarship and grant opportunities to assist with tuition cost

● Increase earning potential as a first-year teacher

● Receive preferential hiring from SPPS after completion

● Induction support for residents during and for Graduates after completion of the program



About Saint Paul Public Schools

Saint Paul Public Schools (SPPS) serves the diverse community of Saint Paul and some surrounding communities. The SPPS mission is to inspire students to think critically, pursue their dream and change the world. SPPS employs over 6,000 employees who serve at 70 schools/programs across the district. The student body is diverse, with 79% of students identifying as a race other than white and speaking over 125 languages. The district’s four-year comprehensive graduation rate is approximately 78.3%.

About the University of St. Thomas

The University of St. Thomas (St Thomas) is Minnesota’s largest private university, with 10,000 students from 50 states and 63 countries. UST offers more than 100 undergraduate majors and 60 graduate programs. The School of Education at St. Thomas prepares Minnesota’s teachers and education leaders in 40 licensure areas. 92% of graduates of UST’s College of Education who intend to enter the field of teaching pass all of the applicable state qualification assessments for new teachers, including content area. That pass rate ranks UST in the top three highest-performing teacher preparation programs in the state.