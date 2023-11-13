Over the next five to seven years, a new community called The Heights will rise in St. Paul’s East Side. Located on the former Hillcrest Golf Course, this 112-acre project will include both housing and light industrial redevelopment. There will be a minimum of 1,000 living-wage, low-barrier jobs and 1,000 housing units. The Saint Paul Port Authority is leading the redevelopment, and Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity will build up to 150 homeownership units at the site. Sherman Associates and JO Companies will build hundreds more units of rental housing.

The Heights will provide a much-needed boost of affordable housing for the city of St. Paul, and it will be Twin Cities Habitat’s largest development ever. But to make this big dream a reality, Twin Cities Habitat is counting on support from community members. Here are three ways you can help bring The Heights to life, expand affordable homeownership in St. Paul, and create a more vibrant, equitable community.

1. Send a Donation

While construction on Habitat homes at The Heights won’t begin until summer 2024, financial support is urgently needed to get this development off the ground. With Minnesota’s annual Give to the Max Day on November 16, now is the perfect time to send a donation to Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity. All gifts made during Give to the Max week will be doubled, thanks to $100,000 in general matching gifts from an anonymous donor. This is a perfect opportunity for you to come together with your neighbors and be part of something historic. You can learn more and give a gift at www.tchabitat.org/max.

2. Volunteer

One of the most beloved things about Habitat for Humanity is the chance to join other local volunteers and build homes together. Thousands of volunteers will be needed to build up to 150 Habitat homes at The Heights. While volunteer opportunities won’t be available at The Heights until 2024, now is a great time to try volunteering with Habitat.

Most people don’t know that winter is one of the best times to volunteer with Habitat on a build site. Work is mostly done inside, and typically consists of finishing projects—a great opportunity to learn new skills that can be applied to your own home. Habitat also offers Saturday volunteering in the winter, and it’s often easier to find a date and location that’s convenient to you.

Plus, there are other ways you can lend your time. Volunteers are needed at Habitat’s ReStore Home Improvement Outlets, in Habitat’s A Brush with Kindness home repair program, in the office, and more. If you want to commit to ongoing volunteer shifts, you can join a volunteer regular crew and make new friends. Check out all the ways you can volunteer at www.tchabitat.org/volunteer.

3. Apply for Homeownership

Habitat homeownership could be perfect for you or someone you know! Whether you’re interested in buying a home with Habitat at The Heights or anywhere else in the seven-county metro area, now is a great time to get started.

Habitat homebuyers are set up for success with one-on-one financial coaching, homeowner education classes, and post-purchase support. Twin Cities Habitat’s wholly-owned nonprofit mortgage company, TCHFH Lending, Inc., offers the low-interest TruePath Mortgage product, which features affordable monthly payments set at no more than 30% of your household income.

With TruePath Mortgage, you can buy a home built by Habitat, like the homes that will be built at The Heights, or you can buy a home on the local market with your own real estate agent.

Find out if you’re eligible for Habitat homeownership and learn more about Habitat’s programs at www.buywithhabitat.org.