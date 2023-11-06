Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity is honored to be a major project partner in The Heights, an environmentally friendly redevelopment of the 112-acre former Hillcrest Golf Course in St. Paul’s East Side. The Saint Paul Port Authority (SPPA) is leading the redevelopment, which will include both housing and light industrial redevelopment with a minimum of 1,000 living-wage, low-barrier jobs and 1,000 housing units.

“We are excited to have Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity as a partner committed to providing high-quality, affordable homeownership opportunities at The Heights project,” said Todd Hurley, President and CEO of the Saint Paul Port Authority. “Together with other project partners, this effort will be transformative for the City of Saint Paul and its Greater East Side.”

Over the next five years, Twin Cities Habitat plans to build up to 150 homes at the site—making this by far the largest development in Twin Cities Habitat’s history.

“The Heights is a historic investment that will have a meaningful impact on our region’s housing shortage,” said Chris Coleman, President & CEO, Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity. “Habitat for Humanity’s participation will unlock generational wealth-building for working class families and create a more vibrant, equitable City of St. Paul.” The majority of Twin Cities Habitat’s homeownership opportunities on the site will be townhomes (twin homes, triplexes, and fourplexes), with some single-family homes. Construction is set to begin in 2024, and Twin Cities Habitat is seeking support from the community to kickstart this massive project. To help, anonymous donors are matching donations to Twin Cities Habitat dollar-for-dollar during Give to the Max, November 1-16. Learn more and donate here: www.tchabitat.org/max.

Habitat’s Track Record of Success in Homeownership

Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity is the largest developer of single-family affordable homeownership and the top builder of ENERGY STAR homes in Minnesota. Since 1985, more than 1,700 families have bought homes with Twin Cities Habitat across the seven-county metro area. And homebuyers are set up for success through Habitat’s Homeownership Program.

All potential homebuyers complete education sessions to prepare for the responsibilities of homeownership. Education topics include understanding your credit score, how to save for a down payment, budgeting for home repairs, what to expect at a home closing, and more. And if applicants aren’t financially ready to buy a home, they can receive one-on-one financial coaching to get them ready for the next step. Even after home closing, Twin Cities Habitat provides homeowners with maintenance advice and helpful resources to make sure they can stay in the home they love.

“Habitat’s putting you in this amazing position to succeed, so you will!” said Kera LeSure, who bought a home with Habitat in 2017. “It will be good for you, good for your family, good for your finances. You will be successful. It will lay the foundation for whatever you want to do!”

Homes at The Heights will be available to low- and moderate-income first-time homebuyers who meet Twin Cities Habitat’s program and mortgage criteria and income guidelines. Potential buyers who are currently living on the East Side are particularly encouraged to keep an eye out for updates about this project.

Learn more about Habitat homeownership at home.tchabitat.org.