We all know giving back helps make the world a better place. But did you know giving back can also benefit the giver? Researchers have been exploring how generosity affects our health and happiness for years. As it turns out, giving back comes with a lot of perks.

Here are five ways giving back is good for you.

1. Greater Happiness

One study researched this idea by asking participants how much money they made, how they spent it, and how they would rate their happiness levels. The study found that, regardless of income, those who spent their money giving to others had higher happiness levels than those who spent money on themselves.

Giving at any level led to greater happiness compared to not giving at all. Philanthropy is not just for the wealthy!

2. Increased Physical Health

Studies show that giving is associated with lower blood pressure, less depression, and lower stress levels. These benefits can lead to a stronger immune system and a longer life. Many volunteer opportunities can also increase physical activity and improve cardiovascular health.

“For me, having a routine and schedule that keeps me busy is healthy, and it’s fun,” says Dr. Bob Kriel. As a retired children’s neurologist, Bob made it a priority to stay active in retirement through volunteering. For the past 20 years, Bob has been a regular volunteer at three organizations: Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity, The Raptor Center, and the Como Zoo Conservatory.

3. Boost your Mental Health

Giving is also shown to release “feel good” chemicals in our brains, such as serotonin, dopamine, and oxytocin. This release of these endorphins produces the feelings of what is known as a “helper’s high.”

4. Increased Self Worth

Generosity through donations and volunteering can increase self-confidence and give you a new purpose in life. Giving can also elicit feelings of gratitude, one of the keys to increased happiness and boosted positivity.

Twin Cities Habitat volunteer lends a helping hand. Credit: Paul Dinndorf

5. Community

Giving back can lead to a sense of community with others who share your values and passions. It can also result in a ripple effect of generosity that inspires others to do the same.

For the last 20 years, Dawn Puroway has been volunteering with and donating to Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity. Dawn leads an annual Women Build team. She’s inspired friends, family, and colleagues to get involved and become more generous as a result. “I’m happy about the community that I’ve created, full of people that want to make a difference,” Dawn says.

According to WalletHub, Minnesota is known as one of the most charitable states in the country. By comparing states across 19 key indicators of charitable behavior, Minnesota was ranked #3 in 2023. Minnesotans lead in how much money they give and how much time they spend volunteering.

