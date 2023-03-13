Minnesota U.S. Attorney Andy Luger’s office charged 10 more people in the latest wave of indictments in a sprawling federal food-aid fraud investigation.

Sahan Journal has compiled the names of defendants listed in several criminal indictments unsealed on March 13. Prosecutors allege that the suspects stole money from a federal child nutrition program that was earmarked to feed needy children.

Fifty people were charged in the case last year; six have pleaded guilty.

Federal prosecutors have called the alleged $250 million fraud the largest case of COVID-19 pandemic fraud in the country.

Indictments unveiled Monday charged suspects with conspiracy to commit wire fraud to steal more than $5 million; another suspect was charged with conspiracy to steal more than $1,000. The charges filed last year include conspiracy, wire fraud, money laundering, and bribery.

The federal government provided funds to sponsor organizations like Feeding Our Future, which distributed that money to smaller groups that were supposed to provide meals to children. Prosecutors say that defendants, many of whom worked with Feeding Our Future, submitted falsified documents to receive more money. Many never fed children at all, prosecutors say.

The following individuals are named in six charging documents.