A St. Paul man is expected to plead guilty Wednesday afternoon in federal court as part of the Feeding Our Future fraud investigation. He would become the fourth defendant to plead guilty in the case.

Abdul Abubakar Ali, 40, was indicted in September of one count each of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and wire fraud. Abdul’s lawyer, Kevin Gregorius, was not immediately available for comment Wednesday.

Fifty people have been charged in the investigation, and prosecutors have hinted that more charges are likely. The defendants are accused of embezzling $250 million from federal food-aid programs intended to feed underprivileged children. Three defendants, including a former Feeding Our Future employee, pleaded guilty on October 13 to their roles in the fraud.

The federal child nutrition program provides funds to sponsor organizations, such as Feeding Our Future, which then distribute that money to local groups that are supposed to provide meals. Prosecutors say that dozens of people, many working with Feeding Our Future, submitted documents that inflated the number of children they fed in order to receive more money. Many never fed children at all, prosecutors say.

Andrew Luger, the U.S. Attorney for Minnesota, has said the case represents the biggest single pandemic fraud scheme in the country.

According to federal charging documents, Abdul operated a food site called Youth Inventors Lab, along with Bekam Merdassa and Yusuf Ali. The site claimed to serve 1.3 million meals between December 2020 and June 2021, but only served a fraction of those meals, according to the federal indictment.

Bekam Merdassa pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud on October 13. He told the court that he co-ran Youth Inventors Lab, a shell company that used Feeding Our Future as a sponsor organization. He said that Youth Inventors Lab never served a single meal, but collected $3 million in federal food-aid money by claiming to have served 1.3 million meals.

Kevin Riach, an attorney for Yusuf Ali, and Joseph Dixon, Bekam Merdassa’s lawyer, did not immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday. Bekam and Dixon previously declined to comment.

According to charging documents, Abdul approached Bekam in December 2020 about using Youth Inventors Lab—a nonprofit Bekam had registered in 2017—to register in the food program. In mid-January 2021, Feeding Our Future submitted an application for Youth Inventors Lab to receive reimbursements through the child nutrition program. By the end of January, Abdul submitted paperwork claiming Youth Inventors Lab was providing more than 3,000 dinners and snacks every day. By March, Abdul was submitting paperwork claiming the site provided nearly 5,000 dinners and snacks daily.

Some of these funds were allegedly funneled to shell companies controlled in part by Abdul, including Bilterms Solutions and Franklyn Transportation. At least $67,000 went to Abdul’s shell company Bilterms Solutions to disguise his fraud proceeds, charging documents say.