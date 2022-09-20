The Department of Justice announced charges against 48 people involved in what federal prosecutors are calling the largest case of COVID-19 pandemic fraud in the country.

Sahan Journal has compiled the names of people listed in six different criminal indictments (that is, charging documents) for their alleged roles in a $250 million scheme to defraud federal child nutrition programs.

None of these individuals have been convicted of any crimes and many have asserted their innocence, directly and through their attorneys.

U.S. Attorney Andy Luger said in a news conference Tuesday that arrests were made today.

Charges so far include conspiracy, wire fraud, money laundering, and bribery. Federal prosecutors said the “defendants obtained, misappropriated, and laundered millions of dollars in program funds that were intended as reimbursements for the cost of serving meals to children” from low-income families.

Attorneys for several defendants declined comment or did not return messages seeking comment Tuesday. Many defendants did not have attorneys listed for their cases, and were represented by the public defender’s office when they made their first appearance in court Tuesday afternoon.

“My client is going to defend herself fully, and we entered a not guilty plea today and we look forward to defending this in court,” said Amy Conners, who is representing Qamar Hassan.

Kenneth Udoibok, who is representing Aimee Bock, said that his client is innocent. She pleaded not guilty Tuesday.

The following individuals are named in the indictment United States v. Aimee Marie Bock, et al. indictment

Aimee Marie Bock, 41, Apple Valley, founder and executive director of Feeding Our Future. Abdikerm Abdelahi Eidleh, 39, Burnsville, employee of Feeding Our Future. Salim Ahmed Said, 33, of Plymouth, owner and operator of Safari Restaurant. Abdulkadir Nur Salah, 36, Columbia Heights, owner and operator of Safari Restaurant. Ahmed Sharif Omar-Hashim, also known as “Salah Donyale,” 39, Minneapolis, creator of Olive Management Inc. Abdi Nur Salah, 34, Minneapolis, former senior policy aide to Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey, acquired the nonprofit Stigma-Free International from its previous owner, listed in the indictment as “Individual A.” Abdihakim Ali Ahmed, 36, Apple Valley, creator of ASA Limited LLC. Ahmed Mohamed Artan, 37, Minneapolis, became the new president of Stigma-Free International and registered it with the Minnesota Secretary of State’s office. Abdikadir Ainanshe Mohamud, also known as “AK,” 30, Fridley, ran the Stigma-Free Willmar food site. Abdinasir Mahamed Abshir, 30, Minneapolis, ran the Stigma-Free Mankato food site. Asad Mohamed Abshir, 32, Mankato, ran the Stigma-Free Mankato food site. Hamdi Hussein Omar, 26, St. Paul, ran the Stigma-Free Waite Park food site. Ahmed Abdullahi Ghedi, 32, Minneapolis, created ASA Limited LLC. Abdirahman Mohamud Ahmed, also known as “Chef Abcos,” 54, Columbus, Ohio, owner Afra Grill.

The following individuals are named in the indictment United States v. Abdiaziz Shafii Farah, et al.

Abdiaziz Shafii Farah, 33, Savage, owner and operator of Empire Cuisine and Market LLC. Mohamed Jama Ismail, 49, Savage, owner and operator of Empire Cuisine and Market LLC. Mahad Ibrahim, 46, Lewis Center, Ohio, president and owner of ThinkTechAct Foundation. Abdimajid Mohamed Nur, 21, Shakopee, created Nur Consulting LLC. Said Shafii Farah, 40, Minneapolis, owner of Bushra Wholesalers LLC and brother of Abdiaziz Farah. Abdiwahab Maalim Aftin, 32, Minneapolis, owner of Bushra Wholesalers LLC. Mukhtar Mohamed Shariff, 31, Bloomington, chief executive officer of Afrique Hospitality Group. Hayat Mohamed Nur, 25, Eden Prairie, sister of Abdimajid Mohamed Nur and participator in scheme.

The following individuals are named in the indictment United States v. Qamar Ahmed Hassan, et al.

Qamar Ahmed Hassan, 53, Brooklyn Park, owner and operator of S & S Catering. Sahra Mohamed Nur, 61, Saint Anthony, ran Academy For Youth Excellence site. Abdiwahab Ahmed Mohamud, 32, Brooklyn Park, ran Academy For Youth Excellence site. Filsan Mumin Hassan, 28, Brooklyn Park, ran Youth Higher Educational Achievement site. Guhaad Hashi Said, 46, Minneapolis, ran Advance Youth Athletic Development site. Abdullahe Nur Jesow, 62, Columbia Heights, ran Academy For Youth Excellence site. Abdul Abubakar Ali, 40, St. Paul, ran Youth Inventors Lab site. Yusuf Bashir Ali, 40, Vadnais Heights, ran Youth Inventors Lab site.

The following individuals are named in the indictment United States v. Haji Osman Salad, et al.

Haji Osman Salad, 32, St. Anthony, principal of Haji’s Kitchen. Fahad Nur, 38, Minneapolis, principal of The Produce LLC. Anab Artan Awad, 52, Plymouth, president of Multiple Community Services. Sharmarke Issa, 40, Edina, creator of a company called Minnesota’s Somali Community and manager of Wacan Restaurant LLC. Farhiya Mohamud, 63, Bloomington principal and chief executive officer of Dua Supplies and Distribution Inc.

The following individuals are named in the indictment United States v. Liban Yasin Alishire, et al.

Liban Yasin Alishire, 42, Brooklyn Park, president and owner of Community Enhancement Services Inc. Ahmed Yasin Ali, 57, Brooklyn Park, created a food site run by Lake Street Kitchen in the JigJiga Business Center. Khadar Jigre Adan, 59, Lakeville chief executive officer of food site run by Lake Street Kitchen in the JigJiga Business Center.

The following individuals are named in the indictment United States v. Sharmarke Jama, et al.

Sharmake Jama, 34, Rochester, principal of Brava Restaurant and Cafe LLC. Ayan Jama, 43, Rochester, principal of Brava Restaurant and Cafe LLC. Asha Jama, 39, Lakeville, worked for Brava Restaurant. Fartun Jama, 35, Rosemount, worked for Brava Restaurant. Mustafa Jama, 45, Rochester, worked for Brava Restaurant. Zamzam Jama, 48, Rochester, worked for Brava Restaurant.

The following individuals are named in criminal informations, another form of charging document. Each of the following people are charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Bekam Addissu Merdassa, 39, Inver Grove Heights. Hadith Yusuf Ahmed, 34, Eden Prairie. Hanna Markegn, 40, Edina.

One person was arrested and charged via complaint after buying a one-way ticket to Ethiopia that was set to leave Tuesday evening.

48. Mekfira Hussein.

