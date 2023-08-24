A defendant in the Feeding Our Future food aid fraud case is expected to change her plea Thursday afternoon on charges that she diverted federal funds towards personal purchases instead of using them to feed underprivileged children.

Federal prosecutors indicted Qamar Hassan, 54, last September with wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering, and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Qamar pleaded not guilty last September. She is scheduled to appear in court at 2:00 pm Thursday for a “change of plea hearing,” according to court records.

She is one of 60 people charged with criminal activity in the federal investigation, which U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger has described as the largest coordinated fraud for COVID-19 relief money during the pandemic. Prosecutors allege that several organizations received federal funding earmarked to feed underprivileged children, and reported inflated numbers or completely lied about the number of children they served. The suspects then allegedly used the money to buy cars, houses, vacation property, and other items for themselves.

Ten other defendants have pleaded guilty in the case. None have been sentenced.

Qamar, who lives in Brooklyn Park, owned and operated S&S Catering, which acted as a food vendor for numerous food sites participating in the federal Child Nutrition Program during the COVID-19 pandemic. S&S Catering operated out of a Lake Street storefront in Minneapolis and received the federal money through two nonprofit organizations: Feeding Our Future and Partners in Quality Care.

The nonprofits received the money directly from the federal government and funneled it down to food vendors and food sites. Food vendors were supposed to provide ready-to-eat meals to food sites, which then served them to children.

Feeding Our Future is at the center of the federal investigation and Aimee Bock, who ran the organization, is one of the 60 defendants. Federal authorities have not charged anyone from Partners in Quality Care.

Between August 2020 through December 2021, S&S Catering claimed to prepare more than 8 million meals to underserved children and received more than $12 from the federal government. Federal prosecutors allege S&S Catering prepared only a fraction of the meals.

Federal authorities also allege that Qamar submitted false invoices to food sites purporting to supply them meals that were never provided. The invoices consisted of fake meal counts for each day, according to the indictment. These daily meal counts totalled thousands of meals every day, and contained nearly identical numbers every day.

The food sites, in turn, allegedly submitted fake attendance records of children who purportedly ate the meals to Feeding Our Future for compensation from the federal government. They did this, the indictment alleges, by making up names of fake children, sometimes using an online random name generator.

Qamar allegedly transferred more than $800,000 of the money received by S&S Catering into her own bank account and spent it for personal items, including $60,000 on a 2021 Jeep Wrangler, $20,000 on a 2020 Range Rover, and $114,000 on a Brooklyn Park townhome.

Qamar also allegedly spent $345,000 on an apartment in Nairobi, Kenya. She allegedly spent $2.3 million on a commercial building on Lake Street and $70,000 toward the purchase of another commercial property on Lake Street with the financial help of other defendants charged in the case. The federal government has filed forfeiture for the properties.