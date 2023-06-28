The Minneapolis City Council voted Wednesday morning against taking the next step in making rent control a possibility in the city. Some council members were upset about the vote, because three council members are celebrating the Muslim holiday, Eid, and missed the meeting.

The council voted 6-4 not to refer a draft policy on rent control to the Business, Inspections, Housing, Zoning committee. A simple majority was required to move forward. The committee would have reviewed the ordinance and decided whether public hearings should be held on it, and would make changes to it as needed.

Council members Elliott Payne, Andrea Jenkins, Jason Chavez and Robin Wonsley voted for the motion. Council members Emily Koski, Michael Rainville, Linea Palmisano, LaTrisha Vetaw, Lisa Goodman, and Andrew Johnson voted against it.

Council members have debated rent control for more than two years, and continue to be divided on the hot-button issue.

Here’s a general timeline of events had the council voted to move forward with the process:

July 11, 2023: The Business, Inspections, Housing, Zoning committee will meet at 1:30 p.m. and vote whether it will ask city staff to set public hearings.

July 25, 2023: The committee will hold the first opportunity for public hearing on the proposed ordinance. Typically, one public hearing is held for proposed ordinances.

August 17, 2023: Minneapolis City Council members will vote whether to approve a final ordinance. If the council votes to approve a final ordinance, it goes to the Mayor Jacob Frey for his signature or veto. If Frey does veto it, council members would need to meet before August 25 to hold another vote to override his veto.

August 25, 2023: The city must submit a finalized version of the ordinance that will appear on the November ballot.

November 7, 2023: Minneapolis residents will vote whether to make the ordinance official law in the city.

Wednesday’s vote is a result of a motion council members Aisha Chughtai and Jamal Osman brought to the City Council at a May 25 meeting directing the city attorney to draft a rent control ordinance. That’s the draft the council will vote on Wednesday.

Shortly after the May 25 motion passed on a 7-5 vote, Mayor Jacob Frey said he planned to veto the vote.

However, the city attorney, who serves as legal counsel for City Council members and the mayor, issued a statement afterwards saying Frey could not veto the vote since the motion is not an “act” or “policy.”

Chughtai and Osman’s motion calls for an ordinance that caps rent increases at 3 percent annually and creates a compliance body to enforce the ordinance, among other measures. The rent cap would apply to all Minneapolis rental properties.

Sahan Journal spoke with some council members about rent control before Wednesday’s meeting.

“If we don’t get to consensus this year, then we’re going to have to wait until next year, and, you know, that may be the place where we end up,” Chughtai told Sahan Journal before Wednesday’s vote. “But it’s important to at least advance an issue that, at the beginning of this term, we said was a priority.”

Chughtai represents Ward 10, which she said has the second-highest percentage of renters in the city.

She emphasized in the May 25 City Council meeting that time was running out for the council to put a rent control ordinance on the November ballot. She urged them to take swifter action.

But Council Member Andrew Johnson said that the motion is too narrow and doesn’t consider the nuances of long-term issues with rent control. He voted against the motion in May.

Johnson said a strong rent control ordinance would result in declining housing supply and would incentivize landlords to raise rents to the highest amount allowed. He added that rent banking is not included in Chughtai and Osman’s motion.

Rent banking gives landlords the option of keeping their rents the same for a number of years in order to “bank” them, and then to increase rents in one year based on the amount they’ve “banked.” Johnson hopes to change that.

The “no rent banking” component of the rent control policy will end up hurting renters in the long run, Johnson said. For example, he said, under the proposed rent control ordinance, landlords who fear losing income over time would be incentivized to raise rent by 3 percent every year even if they normally would not.

Some of the council members say they want the strongest rent control policy to pass to ensure renters won’t fall through the cracks.

“When we look to the unintended consequences of rent stabilization in other communities, the places where communities have passed weaker rent stabilization policies with lots and lots of exemptions built into it—that’s what results in greater displacement, greater gentrification,” Chughtai said. “When we build in strong policies, they work.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.