In a stunning but expected move, the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that had legalized abortion across the country. The court’s decision strips abortion access as a constitutional right, and allows each state to determine abortion access.

Abortion access is expected to remain unchanged in Minnesota for the time being because of a Minnesota Supreme Court decision protecting that right. However, local health experts told Sahan Journal that overturning Roe disproportionately harms people of color, and will also prompt residents from surrounding states to flock to Minnesota for abortion services.

“With an overturning of Roe v. Wade, we can expect to see as high as a 371 percent increase in patients coming from our neighboring states,” said Asha Hassan, a reproductive health researcher with the U of M’s Center for Antiracism Research for Health Equity. “There’s some estimates that say that we can expect a 21 percent increase [nationally] in pregnancy-related deaths for all populations if Roe v. Wade is overturned. And for Black folks, we can expect to see up to a 33 percent increase, which is, of course, significantly worse.”

A draft of the Supreme Court decision was leaked to the media in May, but the forewarning did little to blunt reaction to Friday’s announcement.

“What the Supreme Court just did is an outrage,” tweeted U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar. “A woman has a right to make her own health care choices… From now until November, we fight.”

Asha said the court’s ruling will lead to a serious fallout among pregnant people, particularly in Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) communities.

“A forced pregnancy carries serious risks—health risks, financial risks, educational risks,” she said. “It makes it harder for people who are pregnant to leave abusive partners.”

Asha’s also concerned about the potential criminalization of “self-managed abortions,” which she describes as people obtaining prescription abortion pills through sources outside of a health clinic. More than half of all abortions are now conducted by taking one of two pills.

Asha said clinics in Minnesota will likely be stressed by the uptick in patients, leading to longer wait times. In response, patients may decide to obtain abortion medicine outside of a health clinic.

Minnesota leaders react

Minnesota leaders were quick to criticize Friday’s ruling and assure that abortion access would not change in the state.

“This ruling changes nothing in Minnesota today, tomorrow, or as long as I am governor,” tweeted Governor Tim Walz. “We will not turn back the clock on reproductive rights. Minnesotans deserve to decide for themselves when to make the most important decision of their lives – whether or not to become a parent.”

“Access to abortion and reproductive health care is about economic and racial justice,” tweeted Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan. “Access to abortion is about ensuring Minnesotans can make their own choices and build their own futures.”

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison also defended abortion access. The high court’s ruling means state attorneys generals will play a role in enforcing any abortion bans that are put in place.

“…in MN, your right to choose is protected & that’s not changing,” Ellison tweeted. “But Americans everywhere, not only in MN, are in our circle of compassion. My pledge to you: No one from any state will be prosecuted in MN for seeking an abortion that’s legal in MN.”

Access at risk in 26 states

Thirteen states have “trigger bans” that will make abortion illegal within 30 days of Friday’s ruling. Planned Parenthood North Central States issued a statement noting that South Dakota and North Dakota have trigger bans, but that abortion “remains safe and legal” in Minnesota, Iowa, and Nebraska.

Planned Parenthood North Central States operates 28 health centers across the five-state region. The organization said it stopped scheduling abortions in South Dakota, and that pending appointments in the state “will not resume.” It does not operate a health center in North Dakota.

“When we performed our last abortion in South Dakota, the last patient I saw had a story very similar to many I see,” said Dr. Sarah Traxler, Planned Parenthood North Central States Chief Medical Officer. “She was a young mother who already had children struggling to make ends meet and couldn’t imagine bringing another child into that circumstance. She was able to make decisions for her and her family that were right for her…for women of South Dakota, this is no longer a reality.”

The organization said the ruling “places the future of safe and legal abortion in the hands of state lawmakers and puts abortion access at risk in 26 states.”

Dr. Rachel Hardeman, ​​Director of Center for Antiracism Research for Health Equity at the University of Minnesota, said many people of color don’t have the resources–money, transportation, and time off of work–to travel out of their state to obtain safe, legal abortions.

“Oh man, that’s what breaks my heart,” Hardeman said. “Obviously, we know it’s dangerous and unjust for all people, but the burden will fall hardest on Black, Indigenous and other racialized groups–as well as nonbinary people and people with lower socioeconomic resources.

“It’s a devastating blow to the racial justice movement and women’s rights, generally.”

A demonstrator holds up a sign at a rally in downtown Minneapolis in May after a draft of the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade was leaked. Credit: Jaida Grey Eagle | Sahan Journal

Impact locally

Dr. Anna Hing said the ruling will impact Minnesota’s Southeast Asian immigrant communities, which are economically disadvantaged and could become fearful of obtaining abortions legally.

“We already know that immigrants can be fearful of accessing U.S. healthcare,” said Hing, a post-doctoral associate at the University of Minnesota’s Center for Antiracism Research for Health Equity. “Anytime you’re accessing an institution–if you’re in a precarious legal state–you may be putting yourself at more of a risk, so that fear will play into accessing abortion.”

Shayla Walker, the executive director of Our Justice, a Minnesota nonprofit that provides funds for abortion access, noted the irony of the decision coming just days after Juneteenth—a June 19 holiday celebration of self-determination and the end of slavery in the United States. Black people and other marginalized communities have historically not been protected by law, she noted.

“We know that the powers that be never meant to protect us,” she said. “We had to be creative, and we had to find solutions within ourselves and within our communities to make sure that we were able to get the things that we need. So we’re resourceful, we’re resilient. But I can’t say there’s not going to be a lot of hardships, a lot of sadness, a lot of sorrow.”

Minnesota has seen a glimpse of a post-Roe future. At the beginning of the pandemic, one of Minnesota’s major abortion providers switched to online-only services, Walker said, which created long waiting lists at Planned Parenthood for in-person procedures. Our Justice helped Minnesotans travel to Seattle and Colorado for abortions.

Our Justice has helped about 10 people from Texas access abortion in Minnesota this year. Now that Minnesota is bracing to take in patients from around the Midwest, Minnesotans can expect long waits to access care, Walker said.

“It’s probably going to look like four-week waiting times–possibly longer,” she said. “Minnesotans are really going to feel it. Even though our state is protected, they’re going to have to share that protection with their neighbors.”

She urged people to donate to existing abortion fund networks, like Our Justice, the Spiral Collective, and the National Network of Abortion Funds.