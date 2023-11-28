“You’ve called 911 and help is on the way…what is your next step?”

Yamilet Sandiero Arroyo stands up at the prompt from Ingrid Johansen, a registered nurse and director of community clinical care for M Health Fairview. Yamilet demonstrates how to administer Narcan on a mannequin, explaining how to position the person’s head and pump the drug into the nostrils.

The senior is a student in a health careers class at Roosevelt High School in Minneapolis that recently learned how to reverse an opioid overdose with naloxone. Guests from M Health Fairview walked students through using the drug. After the lesson, the students packed 500 kits of naloxone with supplies provided by the Steve Rummler Hope Network that will be distributed for free at sites throughout the state.

As of this school year, Minnesota schools are required to have at least two doses of Narcan on hand. More than 1,000 people died in Minnesota last year of an opioid overdose, including 27 children under 18.

“It is extremely necessary because it is more likely now that you’ll find someone passed out in the bathroom,” said Alexis Love, a teacher at Edison High School who joined in the training. “It’s unfortunate, but it’s true. We’re likely to see it in one of our schools, if not more than one.”

But the drug doesn’t do much good unless you know what to do with it — and that piece has been missing. The October training was the first that Johansen knew of in a Minnesota high school.

The students learned how to administer both Narcan, which is administered through the nose, and generic naloxone, which is injected into a muscle.

‘All of you here today could potentially save someone’s life’

The class doesn’t shy away from real-world learning, said Yamilet, who wants to be a surgeon. The naloxone training was a prime example.

“It helps me get a better understanding of what the real world is,” she said. “I’m scared about doing the needle, 100 percent, but that’s what I liked about this. They showed you not just one way that it can be administered.”

It’s comforting, she added, to know that she could save someone.

In addition to knowing how to use naloxone, students need to know where to find it, Love said. If it takes five minutes to get to the health office, and if students don’t even know the Narcan is there, chances are it won’t get used when needed. Ideally, she said, “It needs to be in every kid’s backpack.”

After the class packed 500 kits of naloxone, La’Anna Johnson, an RN with M Health Fairview who co-led the training, had a question:

“You have an opportunity to have your own kit so that you can administer this life-saving medication. Who here would like to take one home?”

Every student’s hand shot up.

WHERE TO GET NALOXONE If you have a prescription, you can get Narcan and naloxone at any pharmacy. Narcan and naloxone are also available over-the-counter. A new law that allows Minnesotans to buy Narcan without a prescription means that you can get it from any pharmacy that stocks it. But insurance companies and state insurance are playing catch-up, so current costs may be as high as $60 for two doses. In January, people on medical assistance will be able to get it for free over the counter. Others may have to continue to pay out of pocket because most over-the-counter medications aren’t covered by insurance plans. At the moment, the easiest way to find naloxone is through a nonprofit giveaway. (Find one near you here.)