To continue reading this article and others for free, please sign up for our newsletter.
Sahan Journal publishes deep, reported news for and with immigrants and communities of color—the kind of stories you won’t find anywhere else.
Unlock our in-depth reporting by signing up for our free newsletter.
Support local journalism that reflects Minnesota.
Your tax-deductible support will help us continue to provide honest and thorough journalism for Minnesota’s diverse communities.
The polls are closed after Minnesota voters cast their ballots for the primary election on Tuesday, August 9. Results determine which candidates advance onto the general election in November.
Some primary races are non-partisan, meaning the top two candidates who earn the most votes advance regardless of their political affiliation. Other primary races, such as state Senate races, determine which candidate from each political party will advance to face off against each other.
2022 PRIMARY ELECTION RESULTS
Follow our live blog below: