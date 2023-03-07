Governor Tim Walz is expected to sign Driver’s Licenses for All into law Tuesday morning, allowing undocumented Minnesotans to apply for a driver’s license.

A news release from the governor’s office said he will sign the bill at 10:15 a.m. alongside several lawmakers who sponsored it, and several advocates who have been pushing for the legislation for years.

Attendees at the signing hugged, cheered, posed for photos, and FaceTimed with family members.



“Es un momento histórico (It’s a historic moment),” one woman said.



“Todos vamos a poder dormir más tranquilos (Everybody will be able to sleep more relaxed),” said a man wearing a Unidos MN shirt who livestreamed the event on Facebook.



The largely Latino audience grew by the second as they awaited the governor. Walz greeted the cheering crowd with, “Hola (Hello).”



“There are thousands of cases of people having to worry about driving their children to a birthday party,” Walz said as the signing ceremony began. “For those thinking they’re moving too fast, it took 20 years!”

Freshman Senator Zaynab Mohamed, a DFLer who was one of the bill’s sponsors in the Senate, credited the work of others that led to the bill’s eventual passage this year.



“…To the people who have not been heard by the people in power for decades, that we hear you and we see you,” she told attendees at the signing ceremony Tuesday. “And I’m so privileged to be in this with you, and I’m so grateful you allowed me to be a part of this. This is work that has been done well before.”

The bill passed the Senate on a 34-31 vote on February 22, and passed the House on a 69-60 vote on January 30.

The bill could be implemented by October 1.

State DFL Senators Bobby Joe Champion, Scott Dibble, Alice Mann, and Nick Frentz also carried the bill in the Senate. Freshman Representative María Isa Pérez-Vega, DFL-St. Paul, and Representative Aisha Gomez, DFL-Minneapolis, sponsored it in the House.

Driver’s Licenses For All has been discussed at the state Legislature for years, but found a new surge of energy in 2023 with re-elected and newly elected DFL politicians controlling the House, Senate, and governor’s office.

The bill calls for the removal of a 2003 rule implemented by then-Governor Tim Pawlenty that required driver’s license applicants to show proof of legal residency in the United States, such as a social security number. Advocates have organized for more than a decade to change the rule, pushing similar iterations of the bill in the state Legislature without avail.



This is a developing story. Check back for updates.