This weekend in the Minneapolis art scene, explore five art exhibitions showcasing the diverse narratives of emerging artists who are Black, Indigenous, or people of color (BIPOC). Through a diverse range of mediums, including textiles, mixed media, and photography, these exhibitions delve into themes of cultural identity, generational relationships and the power of music.

Artist Patricio De Lara. Credit: Drew Arrieta

Public Functionary, an artist space dedicated to showcasing the works of BIPOC artists, will host two exhibitions. The first is the third annual curated exhibition, featuring 19 emerging BIPOC artists, and the second is a solo exhibition spotlighting Mexican American artist Patricio De Lara.

The group exhibition, “In Other Miles,” curated by north Minneapolis multidisciplinary artist Cameron Patricia Downey, revolves around blues music, the process of mourning, and the end of the world. A diverse range of art forms will be featured, including textiles by artist Alexandra Beaumont, mixed media by Vietnamese artist Genie Hien Tran, photography and sculpting by artist Nouf Saleh, and more.

De Lara’s solo exhibition titled “Headbomb” explores the connection between joy and fear. His artwork includes drawings on Post-it note, large canvases, stream-of-consciousness sketches, oil paintings, and portraits on dumpster cardboard. De Lara draws inspiration from personal and shared sources like YouTube comments, family stories, overheard conversations, found photos, and memories to create artwork that challenges the viewer’s perception of the world.

Artwork from Patricio De Lara’s solo exhibition, “Headbomb.” Credit: Courtesy of Patricio De Lara.

Date: Opening reception for both exhibitions are scheduled for Saturday, October 14. “In Other Miles” will run until November 4, and “Headbomb” will run until October 28.

Time: Opening reception is from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Regular gallery hours 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.

Location: Public Functionary, 1500 Jackson St. N.E Studio 144, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55413

Cost: Free

For more information: Visit https://publicfunctionary.org/.

Artwork by Jowhara Luula, 2023. Credit: Soomaal House of Art

The Soomaal House of Art will host an art exhibition featuring Somali American artists who have participated in the Argati Wadaag residency program. Four artists received access to community resources, a stipend, and equipment during their residency, empowering them to fully immerse themselves in their creative pursuits.

Visual artist Jowhara Luula will explore her Somali heritage, multicultural upbringing, neurodivergent experiences, and Muslim faith through an eclectic blend of art forms, including painting, sketching, photography, and poetry.

Artwork by Mohamed Sheik. Credit: Soomaal House of Art

Self-taught filmmaker Mohammed Shaykh will feature his latest film, “Balwo,” on October 20 at 7 p.m. The film explores themes of cultural identity, generational discord, and the unifying power of music. Mohammed’s previous works, including “The Forgotten Ones” and “Luul,” are known for their depictions of the Somali community.

Additionally, the exhibition will showcase poetry and acrylic paintings by Aesha Mohamed and digital art by Hazma Noor.

Artwork by Aesha Mohamed, 2023. Credit: Soomaal House of Art

Artwork by Hamza Noor. Credit: Soomaal House of Art

Date: Opening reception on Saturday, October 14. The show runs through November 12.

Time: The opening reception is from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Regular gallery hours are from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

Location: Soomal House of Art 2200 Minnehaha Avenue Minneapolis, Minnesota 55404

Cost: Free

For more information: Visit https://www.instagram.com/soomaalhouse/.

72 gorgeous prospects, Acrylic and mixed media on canvas, from the “Eyes They Sea” exhibit. Credit: Syed Hosain

SooVAC, a nonprofit showcasing underrepresented art, presents two solo exhibitions that explore themes of cultural identity and the impact of colonial legacies on their respective communities.

Pakistani artist Syed Hosain’s “Eyes They Sea” exhibition delves into his Muslim identity and Middle Eastern heritage. He transforms found surfaces like old encyclopedias and history books, obscuring historical information with layers of paint to reveal multiple interpretations.

In his practice, Hosain blends elements of abstraction, portraiture, fantastical imagery, scenes from daily life, colonial histories, and cultural motifs, weaving a narrative that traverses past, present and future. Join Hosain for an artist discussion on Sunday, October 22, 2023 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Indigenous visual artist Racquel Banaszak explores the interconnectedness of Native people with their ancestors and the natural world through surreal landscapes and storytelling in her exhibition, “Once We Traveled Above the Earth.” Banaszak celebrates Indigenous resilience using beadwork, collage, embroidery, and drawing.

Date: Thursday, October 12 through October 29

Time: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Location: Soo Visual Arts Center, 2909 Bryant Ave. S. #101, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55408

Cost: Free

For more information: Visit https://www.soovac.org/exhibitions.