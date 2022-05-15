The tree is giving you medicine

Each year I expand my knowledge and the amount of sap I collect. The first year I tapped one tree, and I didn’t have any supplies, so I borrowed stuff.

Photo by Max.

This was my third year, but my brother taps trees every year. So this year we combined sugarbushes on permitted land on the Fond du Lac Reservation. I did four trees by myself; each year I’m doubling my number of trees. When you’re first learning how to boil and gather, it’s so much learning. It would have been overwhelming to do four.

When I was younger, I had been to other people’s sugarbushes, and an elder at White Earth, Anna Gibbs, told us traditional stories of maple trees and how they gave gifts to us and medicine. I learned how to do it then. But for a long time I just felt sad because I didn’t have land to do it. Throughout history we lost our land or were displaced.

When I had kids, I thought, ‘Oh my God, they need to be connected to their culture and land.” This is a memory I want for my kids. I want my kids to have a connection to the land and want them to know these medicines.

Of course the little ones are always in awe of the outdoors–the little bugs and animals. My youngest is very outgoing and has to be outside regularly, so she loves everything about the process. And my 16-year-old doesn’t even want to go out there.

Photo by Michelle.

When it comes up to like 40 degrees and freezes at night, that’s when you put the taps in. That’s when the sap will start flowing. Then you take the taps out when you hear the frogs. As soon as you hear them, it’s too warm, and you don’t want to over-take from the trees.

There are all kinds of stories behind that, but the tree is giving you medicine and you have to respect the tree and do it in a way that doesn’t hurt the tree. If you take the sap after the frogs come out, you’re hurting the tree. Once spring is officially here they need that sap.

Everything’s ceremonial. When we take something, we always have to ask permission and make an offering. You can’t take without giving. It’s a very simple ceremony. We talk to the trees and offer tobacco. We hold it in our hands to communicate from our spirit to theirs: “Thank you for your medicine.”

Photos by Michelle and Nova.

We’re asking that it helps heal us and keep us strong, forgive us if we do anything harmful. Then we put tobacco down and a food offering. You should cook something, but we put raspberries out this year and you feed that spirit. And then we put the taps in.

I keep an eye on the weather. Some days you have to check it every day. If they’re flowing really easily, you empty them every day. I’ve never had that experience. I usually go every other day. And this year there was a stint where it was below freezing for about four days and I didn’t go out.

When I have one full bucket, I bring it home. I’ve boiled four times this year. I haul it home and then strain out the bugs and bark with cheesecloth. I use a strainer with cheesecloth in it and then pour the sap in so it catches all the debris. The first year I used coffee filters and that was dreadful.