The Minneapolis City Council votes today on a proposed ordinance that would grant increased wages to rideshare drivers in the city.

The vote on the ordinance comes days after both Uber and Lyft emailed riders in the city and told the city council they’d cease operations in Minneapolis should the ordinance pass.

The ordinance would guarantee drivers a minimum compensation of $0.51 per minute and $1.40 per mile while they are transporting a customer. That would increase annually proportional to the city’s minimum wage.

It would also allow drivers more rights when fighting “deactivations” or shutdowns of their accounts by the apps after a complaint, and grant them more safety features, such as not allowing riders to sign up to be picked up with a gift card. Riders using gift cards who engage in criminal activity are harder to trace, according to drivers.

Four of the 13 council members who have spoken to Sahan to say they support the proposed ordinance.

Council member Robin Wonsley, lead author of the proposed ordinance, along with fellow council members Jason Chavez and Jamal Osman, led the effort to get the ordinance to a full council vote.

The only other council member who said they’d support the proposal is Elliott Payne.

Supporters of the ordinance need nine council members to vote for it to avoid a possible veto by Mayor Jacob Frey.

Eid Ali, Minnesota Uber/Lyft Drivers Association president, says there’s no reason any council member should vote against the ordinance. pic.twitter.com/WhlUODFBLr — Alfonzo “FoFo” Galvan (@GalvanReports) August 17, 2023

Frey previously told Sahan Journal he hasn’t made a final decision about whether he might veto it, and that “there is essential information needed.”

@MayorFrey sent the council an email last night urging them to not take action today. He wants more time to deliberate the ordinance. Unless there’s a nine vote majority today it’s looking like this ordinance isn’t passing. We’re still waiting for the vote. — Alfonzo “FoFo” Galvan (@GalvanReports) August 17, 2023

Check back for updates.