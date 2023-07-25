Uber and Lyft drivers plan to demonstrate at Minneapolis City Hall Tuesday morning for better wages, hours before a city committee holds its first hearing on a proposed ordinance to raise wages and standards for drivers.

The Minnesota Uber & Lyft Driver’s Association (MULDA) is scheduled to hold a 10 a.m. press conference about the drivers’ demands.

“We not asking for increased wages we asking for fair compensation” says an Uber driver outside the Minneapolis City Council chambers. pic.twitter.com/51UWH8bBCL — Alfonzo “FoFo” Galvan (@GalvanReports) July 25, 2023

MULDA, which is led by East African drivers, led unsuccessful efforts earlier this year to pass state legislation that would have given rideshare drivers better wages and protections. The bill was passed in the House and the Senate, but was vetoed by Governor Tim Walz, becoming the first bill he has vetoed in his five years in office.

Drivers, supporters, and lead author of the proposed ordinance, Council Member Robin Wonsley, are expected to speak at the Tuesday new conference.

The Business, Inspections, Housing and Zoning Committee will vote at its 1:30 p.m. hearing whether to advance the proposed ordinance to an August 8 public hearing.

The ordinance would establish a minimum compensation for drivers per mile and by minute, according to a press release by MULDA. The effort would also increase transparency to ensure fairness in how companies collect fees from drivers, the group said.

Tuesday’s demonstration comes about a week-and-a-half after Walz announced the members of his rideshare driver legislation task force that will recommend policy changes for next year’s legislative session.

Eid Ali, MULDA president, was named to Walz’s task force as a representative for drivers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.