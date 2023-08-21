In Rosalind Graham’s world, every dollar counts.
So when Metro Transit introduced a fare program that would allow her to ride for $1, she welcomed the opportunity to cut costs. The Minneapolis resident enrolled in what’s known as the Transit Assistance Program, or TAP, in 2018.
Today, she rides transit multiple times a week to get to and from work, applying the savings to housing and other expenses.
“TAP was a lifesaver,” Graham said. “Before TAP, I had to scrape together whatever change I could to get to work, and if I missed a transfer, it really hurt to find enough change for another fare.”
Graham is among 20,000 individuals who have participated in the TAP program since it was introduced two years ago, collectively taking more than 2 million rides. The program allows income-qualified residents to ride any bus or train for $1, half the cost of a regular adult fare.
TAP participants take about 30 rides a month, using a special Go-To Card.
While stories like Graham’s are becoming more common, there remains plenty of room for growth. Around 624,000 residents meet TAP’s eligibility requirements.
Metro Transit hopes to reach more of those residents by working with community partners and expanded marketing efforts. Operators are also encouraged to provide information with customers.
“Increasing housing and transportation costs really put pressure on people of modest means,” said Mary Capistrant, who helped introduce the program as Metro Transit’s revenue operations supervisor. “TAP is indispensable for many residents, but many still don’t know that they’re eligible.”
Among the organizations helping get the word out is Minneapolis-based Pillsbury United Communities, which serves residents who are in crisis and on the verge of homelessness.
Like dozens of other community partners, Pillsbury United Communities raises awareness and helps residents apply. In some cases, partners also verify incomes and distribute Go-To Cards on behalf of Metro Transit.
“98% of the people we serve don’t have a car and rely solely on transit to get around,” said Kelly Leuca, Pillsbury’s director of family services. “TAP helps them not only get around but get to us for support services.”
In addition to lowering the cost of getting to work and services, TAP has helped some individuals open entirely new chapters in their lives.
Donte Curtis invested the money he saved into his fledgling business, through which he provides diversity, equity and inclusion workshops, among other services.
“TAP really helped me during a difficult period and I’m thankful for the program,” he said.
For more information about enrolling in TAP or becoming a TAP visit metrotransit.org/tap
MORE SPONSORED CONTENT BY METRO TRANSIT
Residential Passes boost transit access, affordability
Sarah Cohen values the solar panels and heat pumps that help reduce energy use at the Minneapolis apartment building where she lives. Another green feature she appreciates – the Residential Pass that she and more than 70 other tenants at Green Rock Apartments receive. The unlimited ride passes are purchased and distributed by the building owner, allowing Cohen…
Adopt-a-Stop program revived and expanded
When Deb Winsor walked to her Uptown bus stop, she was often irked by the amount of litter she found along the way. So she decided to act, joining a growing number of people who have joined the recently revived and expanded Adopt-a-Stop program. Adopters agree to visit their adopted stop weekly to remove litter…
Know Your Operator: Kossivi Loko
Kossivi Loko is no stranger to patience, dedication, and community. As an immigrant from the West African nation of Togo, it took a decade’s worth of patience, dedication, and a desire for community to successfully become a citizen of the United States, unite his family, and secure a job. “I came here to find opportunity…