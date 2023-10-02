The 17th Annual Facing Race Awards share the compelling stories of four advocates who are challenging harmful narratives on race and building solutions that unite instead of divide. These awards reflect our commitment to advocating for equity as we celebrate and learn from those leading the way forward.
Meet the award recipients:
Trahern Crews
Trahern is a reparationist, social justice advocate, grassroots organizer and Saint Paul native. His extensive background in organizing includes being Chair of the Saint Paul Recovery Act Community Reparations Commission and co-founder and lead organizer of Black Lives Matter Minnesota.
Rayona Kardell
Rayona is a Client Advocate at Breaking Free, an organization that assists those who have experienced sex trafficking or sexual exploitation. She’s a dedicated advocate who helps provide a safe and comfortable environment for clients to process trauma and heal core wounds. In her role, she’s described by others as “a shining light of hope for other women of color.”
Rose McGee
Rose is an activist and founder of Sweet Potato Comfort Pie, and organization that uses an unlikely tool to fight systematic racism – sweet potato pies. Since the untimely death of Michael Brown, Jr., in Ferguson, Missouri in 2014, Rose has been baking and delivering comfort to those impacted by racial trauma with what she calls ‘the sacred dessert of Black culture’.
Asha Shoffner
Asha has initiated and managed groundbreaking programs to create opportunities for Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) in the Twin Cities to enjoy the outdoors. Through her leadership and establishment of the BIPOC Outdoor Twin Cities Facebook group, Asha has organized various events that invite, educate and engage community members who have historically felt unwelcome in outdoor spaces.
Learn more about the award winners and catch the entire show at FacingRace.org
MORE SPONSORED CONTENT FROM SAINT PAUL & MINNESOTA FOUNDATION
Saint Paul & Minnesota Foundation honors anti-racism activists with the 16th Annual Facing Race Awards
This year’s Facing Race honorees were celebrated during a30-minute program at 7 p.m., Sunday, October 30, on TPT MN. The Facing Race Awards honor the anti-racism activistsworking to eliminate racism and its effects in Minnesota.Honorees are nominated by the community and receive grantsto benefit Minnesota nonprofits of their choice. “The work to eliminate racial discrimination…
Saint Paul & Minnesota Foundation Honors Anti-Racism Activists With 16th Annual Facing Race Awards
This year’s Facing Race honorees will be celebrated during a30-minute program at 7 p.m., Sunday, October 30, on TPT MN. The Facing Race Awards honor the anti-racism activistsworking to eliminate racism and its effects in Minnesota.Honorees are nominated by the community and receive grantsto benefit Minnesota nonprofits of their choice. “The work to eliminate racial…