The 17th Annual Facing Race Awards share the compelling stories of four advocates who are challenging harmful narratives on race and building solutions that unite instead of divide. These awards reflect our commitment to advocating for equity as we celebrate and learn from those leading the way forward.

Meet the award recipients:

Trahern Crews

Trahern is a reparationist, social justice advocate, grassroots organizer and Saint Paul native. His extensive background in organizing includes being Chair of the Saint Paul Recovery Act Community Reparations Commission and co-founder and lead organizer of Black Lives Matter Minnesota.

Rayona Kardell

Rayona is a Client Advocate at Breaking Free, an organization that assists those who have experienced sex trafficking or sexual exploitation. She’s a dedicated advocate who helps provide a safe and comfortable environment for clients to process trauma and heal core wounds. In her role, she’s described by others as “a shining light of hope for other women of color.”

Rose McGee

Rose is an activist and founder of Sweet Potato Comfort Pie, and organization that uses an unlikely tool to fight systematic racism – sweet potato pies. Since the untimely death of Michael Brown, Jr., in Ferguson, Missouri in 2014, Rose has been baking and delivering comfort to those impacted by racial trauma with what she calls ‘the sacred dessert of Black culture’.

Asha Shoffner

Asha has initiated and managed groundbreaking programs to create opportunities for Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) in the Twin Cities to enjoy the outdoors. Through her leadership and establishment of the BIPOC Outdoor Twin Cities Facebook group, Asha has organized various events that invite, educate and engage community members who have historically felt unwelcome in outdoor spaces.

Learn more about the award winners and catch the entire show at FacingRace.org