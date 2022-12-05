This year’s Facing Race honorees were celebrated during a

30-minute program at 7 p.m., Sunday, October 30, on TPT MN.

The Facing Race Awards honor the anti-racism activists

working to eliminate racism and its effects in Minnesota.

Honorees are nominated by the community and receive grants

to benefit Minnesota nonprofits of their choice.

“The work to eliminate racial discrimination is hard; as a

community we must acknowledge and support those who have

made standing up against racism a major focus of their life’s

work,” said Eric J. Jolly, Ph.D., Foundation president and CEO.

“This year’s Facing Race honorees are doing just that. Through

grassroots activism and organizational leadership, they are

exemplary in pushing for justice and equity in order to make

positive change in Minnesota. We are honored to celebrate

their tireless contributions.”

Here are the 2022 award recipients:

Classie Dudley

President of Duluth NAACP, Executive Director of Community

Action Duluth

In both of her roles, Dudley works to eliminate systemic

racism and gender disparities in the community. Under

her leadership, the city of Duluth now commits $600,000

annually to implement a nonpunitive crisis response team that

is separate from the Police Department. With her team, she’s

also established Minnesota’s first ever Afro-Academic Cultural

Technology Scientific Olympics and eliminated privatized

healthcare in four Minnesota jails. And Classie is just getting

started — she’s currently spearheading initiatives with the

area’s top employers and Duluth Chamber of Commerce to

recruit and retain BIPOC professionals.

Lulete Mola

Co-founder and President of the MN Black Collective Foundation

Lulete Mola is co-founder and president of the MN Black

Collective Foundation, Minnesota’s first Black community

foundation advancing the genius of Black-led change. She

leads the Collective as it is building infrastructure, practicing

creative and innovative resource disbursement, growing

assets, and expanding Black philanthropic power to advance a

new model of philanthropy. Previously, Mola served as Chief

Strategy Officer at the Women’s Foundation of Minnesota

(WFMN), focused on the advancement of women, girls,

and gender-expansive people at the intersection of gender

and racial justice. At WFMN, Lulete led the Young Women’s

Initiative of Minnesota, a $10 million visionary public-private

partnership to achieve equity in opportunities and improve

the lives of Black, Indigenous and young women of color.

Txongpao Lee

Executive Director of the Hmong Cultural Center

In his 20 years as executive director, Txongpao has exemplified

the center’s mission to bring the Hmong and broader

community together. In leading the Hmong 101 program, he

has trained thousands, including government employees,

corporations, schools, and other nonprofits. The US Department

of Justice Community Relations has even adapted the

program into a curriculum for anti-discrimination trainings

throughout the Midwest. Most recently, after a public act of

white supremacy-fueled vandalism, Txongpao’s courageous and

steady leadership helped raise more than $30,000 to support the

cleanup and security enhancements needed to move forward.

Angela Hooks

Founder and Executive Director of Black on Black Development

and Entertainment, Inc.

As the Founder and Executive Director of Black on Black

Development and Entertainment, Inc. Angela works to remove

racial disparities in institutions, corporations and the justice

system. Her latest initiative, a Multi-Purpose Service Cultural

Arts Cafe and Supper Club, will allow BIPOC entertainers, chefs,

artists and the formerly incarcerated to showcase their talents

and build consistent revenue. Hospitality and maintenance will

also be offered as educational training, resulting in licenses and

certifications that lead to more jobs.

Learn more about the recipients at FacingRace.org.