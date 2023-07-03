As part of the Artist Spotlight at Target, Kprecia (KA-PRE-SHA) Ambers’ collection of Room Essentials items includes her signature bold and colorful silhouettes across mugs, pillows, and more.

Kprecia is inspired by people, emotions, and human connection, which is apparent in her designs. As a Minneapolis local, it means something special to her, bringing her unique perspective and artwork to her community. “That’s exactly what it means to me — it’s connection, and it is what inspired me to create.”

We caught up with Kprecia to chat about her career beginnings, growth as an artist, and what it means to connect with her community.

You’re one of the three artists in the Target Artist Spotlight, and your pieces are found in the Room Essentials assortment. What was the process like for you?

I’ve always, since college, dreamed of seeing my work in Target. When I first started creating my illustrations, I wanted to put it on home décor items. I really want to create products that make people feel good. I just want to see it in their home, you know, so it feels really good to be in this space.

The creation process was really cool, because they were just really involved, and then they really wanted to make sure the artwork is what I liked as well. They wanted to show different people working together; just that representation.

And then, from that point on, what was that part of the journey like? Once you created your assortment, how did you feel?

It felt good, especially when they started to show it on the different products, like, how it might look. In the beginning, I had picked some of the artwork that I also liked, too, and they asked me, “Well, how do you visualize your work being used?” And again, I’ve been dreaming of these moments, so I’m like, “Oh, shower curtains, mugs, all over the place!” I just want my artwork to be seen and for people to be able to relate to it, so I’m like, what I can get to — especially home décor — I’m all for it!

What sorts of things can people look for in your products and what do these products mean to you?

If anything, the most exciting part about it is being able to partner with another vendor and then they being able to create the work, you know — actually make it into something real. A lot of them [are] stuff that I created, and it’s just nostalgic to look at. I’m like, “Oh, I remember that moment when I first was starting to create. And I remember that image that I created. So, to be able to get to a point where we’ll be able to see it in stores just feels priceless. I don’t know — I’m just super excited.

What message do you want to convey, through your artwork, to the guests who buy your products?

Well, I would really hope that they can find themselves in it, regardless of it being a Black girl. I want them to feel like it’s a relatable image. When I create, I’m always going more for the feeling, the emotion of it. So, a lot of the times I keep the face; I’ll leave off the facial expressions. I might just use eyebrows, and I might just use the lips, but nothing too particular, so, when people look at the work and be able to see themselves in some way, shape, or form, to feel the confidence that’s coming through the image. Like, when you look at the girl and you see that she’s confident, I want you to feel that same emotion, so it’s a reminder, in a way.

You’ve worked across different types of mediums, like, illustration, fabric, digital, and then you tend to use silhouettes and colors. How would you describe your approach to the artwork?

I am really inspired by language. So, listening to stories, whether it be quotes, historical moments — I really love to hear stories and listen to people speak, even if it’s about their own experiences. It’s giving me a visual in my mind. I love to depict confidence, joy, and hope. I want people to feel those things, which is why I use vibrant colors.

As a Minneapolis local, what does it mean for you to bring your unique perspective and artwork to our community? How does it allow you to connect to our community?

That’s exactly what it means to me — it’s connection, and it is what inspired me to create. I do that through my words and my visions, or through the visuals I use. That’s what I used to connect and relate with people.

How, specifically to Minneapolis, would you say that translates? How do you feel you’re feeding your community that you grew up in and that you represent?

For me, just being an example as an artist coming out of Minneapolis, period. The representation within the art scene in Minnesota isn’t the biggest or known as much, and I honestly, when I came out of college, I was searching for Black-owned and Black artists, and barely anything was coming up during that time. I’m sure things are different, now. But that was something that really pushed me, because in the beginning I was looking for artists. I was like, “I need somebody Black. I need somebody Black. I need somebody that looks like me,” just for mentorship, for guidance, and then at a point I hit, I was like, “Okay, you’re just gonna have to be a part of that example. And then, along the lines or while you’re in your career you can meet people,” and that’s exactly what happened. It’s really important for me to show up and show this can be a career.

Kprecia Ambers’ (@kpinspires) Artist Spotlight assortment is available only at Target: target.com