As part of the Artist Spotlight at Target, Kprecia (KA-PRE-SHA) Ambers’ collection of Room Essentials items includes her signature bold and colorful silhouettes across mugs, pillows, and more.

We caught up with Kprecia to chat about her career beginnings, growth as an artist, and what contributes to finding her inner and outer glow.

You’re one of the three artists in the Target Artist Spotlight, and your pieces are found in the Room Essentials assortment. What was the process like for you?

Originally, I went to school for graphic design, but I just really got into a space of getting curious about patterns, and I really wanted to create work to see my artwork on different products — like Kleenex boxes — all kinds of stuff. So, I was like, “Okay, pattern design. That’s where I’m at. And it’s gonna be in Target.” No questions asked, you know? And so, I just feel like [things] came really full circle for me.

Your mission on your website, overall, is to use the power of illustration and collaboration to break away from narratives of perfection. Is your mission evolving in any way?

My mind is made with certain things where I know collaborating with other people opens the space not just for my artwork to be on other stuff, but it opens up possibilities and opportunities for something I never probably [could have] thought of on my own. It takes another person and their dreams to be able to support that, and that is another part of why I value collaboration more so, because it’s other people who also have their businesses and dreams and goals to inspire other people. So, being able to support a business that’s doing that, it feels really good. It feels like another way to use my gifts and talents, aside from any personal goals that I might have.

In another piece you were quoted as saying, “Eventually, I merged my desire to connect with viewers with my love of positive energy and began creating what I wanted to see in the world.”

I feel like a lot of the negative things always get the most attention. I don’t think that’s gonna go anywhere at all, but I can be a part of the change to break away from those narratives that say you have to do this, this, and be this way and look like this to be accepted. And it’s more like, “No, we’re gonna go against those societal views. We’re gonna break away from those narratives of perfection to be one thing.” It’s more about celebrating the individual and knowing how powerful they are from what they experience and what they go through, and sending good empowerment and encouragement, good messages, uplifting, opposite of a lot of things that’s shown in the world. I just want to be a part of spreading that love and giving love. So, that is definitely a part of my change and what drives me to keep going.

Summertime, especially in Minneapolis, is long-awaited for many and a time to gather, fellowship, laugh, unwind, and otherwise fill our cups. What do you look forward to the most about summer and that intentional time together?

I mean, besides the weather warming up, I would say connection, connecting with people more. I feel, aside from COVID, that [I’ve] been away from people and events a lot, so I’m excited to just get back out there. I want to show up for people more and go to different events and maybe do some vendor shows; just putting my face out there, again. Yep, I would say connection is the biggest thing that’s on my plate. And [in] summertime, everybody wants to do something. So, it’s a perfect opportunity to push myself out there.

What does your inner and outer glow mean to you? How do you find your shine, feed your glow? What really fills your cup?

When I think about my glow, I automatically see it in the areas that I’m most passionate about, or when I think of the word “glow” that’s what I think about. When I am passionate, I will glow the most, and for me the illustration work, I feel like that’s where I glow. It just feels really natural.

I find [my glow] by remembering the purpose. I keep that center point; everything else becomes a distraction. Regardless of how realistic life is or things that’s happening around me, I still know that [it] is still a focus and the purpose being to encourage other people, support people, and give that love, remembering it’s not about me.

Think about taking time to just self-reflect, to journal, to have a cup of tea, things like that. What is your space like when it comes to feeding your shine in the sense of rest and the soft life?

Making time for myself in the mornings is really important — that morning boost hour. I’ll do affirmations in the morning and exercising just to help get me in my zone. Also noticing where my energy levels are throughout the week. So, it’s not just about client work, but I also have to make sure that I’m pouring into my own voice and making sure that I’m putting that time aside; I’ve noticed that I’ve felt happier doing that.

Kprecia Ambers’ (@kpinspires) Artist Spotlight assortment is available only at Target: target.com