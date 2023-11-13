In 1990, Tamica Washington became an operator by accident.

While supporting a friend applying to become a bus operator by going to a hiring event, she was told that she couldn’t stay unless she was applying. So, on a whim, she filled out an application.

To her surprise, she was offered a position.

“I didn’t expect to get an offer, but I did, so I thought, ‘What the heck?’” Washington said. “Not long after starting work, I found out that I really love this job.”

What she didn’t love, however, was the notorious traffic jams in the Los Angeles, Calif. area.

A little over a decade later, her husband was transferred to Minnesota. Once here, she found a job with Metro Transit and found she loved the job here even more.

“Every day is different,” Washington said. “The traffic’s better and the people are nicer, too. I see more smiling faces here.”

Since joining Metro Transit, she’s taken on new roles and responsibilities, filling in as a dispatcher and becoming a member of the Peer Support group, whose members help fellow operators who seek support.

To Washington, the decision to do more is simple. “I like to help,” she said. “Whenever there’s help needed, I’m going to be there.”

Operator at a Glance

Hired: 2001

Routes: 4, 5, 6, 7, 11, 14, 17, 19, 22, 535, 587, 588 and more…

Garage: South

Hobbies: Spending time with husband, 4 children and 3 grandchildren

Lives: Apple Valley

Best Advice: Trust the process and keep an open mind. This job is very rewarding.





Metro Transit is Hiring

Fast track your way to a new full-time career. No experience in bus operations is required and training is paid. Bus operators receive outstanding benefits like health care, annual salary increases, a pension plan, and an unlimited-ride bus pass. And, as many Metro Transit managers start their careers as operators, there’s also room for growth.