Marva Wagner felt stuck in her career until she found Metro Transit.

“I worked my way up to assistant manager of an eye care store,” Wagner said. “But after multiple times of being blocked from working into a general manager position, I knew I wasn’t valued.”

So, while still working, she sought out other career opportunities. It was at a People of Color job fair that she rediscovered Metro Transit.

“I had some family who worked there when the buses were red and the uniforms were green,” she said. “But this organization looked very different.”

She was impressed by the diversity of people who worked at the fair and at Metro Transit. Wagner was also floored by the amount of support applicants were provided by transit throughout the process – especially as someone without a Commercial Driver’s License. She continued working full time while studying to become a bus operator.

“It took me a few times to earn my CDL, but when I did, it was like Christmas,” Wagner said.

Today, she feels valued working extra-board or on-call shifts and looks forward when she’s called to work the METRO D Line, especially after working Route 5.

“It’s faster and better for my Route 5 customers – good working people,” she said. “It’s also great for operators because we don’t have to worry about a farebox and can interact with people more.”

After four years and counting, she continues to look forward to her job at Metro Transit and knows that she’s not only valued but has opportunities to grow into other positions.

Full- and part-time positions available!

There’s no experience required – Metro Transit will give you the PAID training you need. You’ll earn $26.16 per hour to start and after one year of employment, your hourly wage rate will increase to $27.80 per hour. You’ll receive outstanding benefits, such as health care, annual salary increases, a pension plan, an unlimited-ride transit pass. Plus there’s growth opportunities. Many Metro Transit managers started their careers as bus drivers.