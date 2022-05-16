Mental health includes our emotional, psychological, and social well-being. It’s always a good time to talk about mental health. The good news is more people are willing to talk about mental health, especially as we experience a global pandemic and its effects. That’s why it’s important to have knowledge about the essentials in order to talk about mental health.

It’s important to talk about mental health because of the delay between symptom onset and treatment. The average delay is 11 years, meaning a lot of people spend too much time with mental health challenges before asking for help. It is never too early to seek treatment for your mental health. Effective interventions can save lives.

Many factors affect your mental health. Grief, trauma, life challenges, financial hardships, racism, homophobia, transphobia, sexism, religious intolerance, and other forms of discrimination are all things that can have an impact on mental health.

When mental health issues go untreated, it may be difficult to thrive. Life can be challenging, but every day should not feel impossible or out of your control. If it does, talk to your health care provider to get help.

Back to Basics

This year, Mental Health America’s theme for Mental Health Month is “Back to Basics”. There are actions you can take to support the people around you, whether family, friends, coworkers, or neighbors.

What you can do:

Share information at your local gym, wellness studio or health food store or reach out to your personal and professional contacts to exchange information and resources Spread the word about screening on social media and in daily conversations Fundraise through your social media or social networks to raise money for a local mental health organization Call or email your elected officials and let them know why you think mental health should be a policy priority Share your story about your mental health journey Reach out to others and start a conversation Volunteer at a local mental health organization

Behavioral Health at NorthPoint

NorthPoint Health & Wellness Center is a community-based organization providing quality care and services to the North Minneapolis community for 53 years. At NorthPoint, we care for the whole person and provide medical, dental, behavioral health and human services.

NorthPoint provides services to improve quality of life by addressing the physical, behavioral, social, and spiritual aspects of health recognizing individuals’ cultures and experiences. We are proud to offer translation services to over 65 languages.

NorthPoint’s Behavioral Health therapists offer a wide range of services for all ages. We can help you with:

Individual and family therapy

Support groups

Teen therapy

Chemical health support

Psychiatric care

Coverage is available. We help with all financial situations. We accept insurance, help find coverage and offer a sliding fee payment plan. For more information please call (612) 543-2500 or visit www.northpointhealth.org/behavioral-health

COVID-19 Vaccine

For information about the COVID-19 vaccine, please call (612) 543-2500 or visit www.northpointhealth.org/coronavirus-updates

