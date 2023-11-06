Help us build a bold transit vision for 2024 and beyond.
Join us online or in person
- Thursday, Nov. 2,6–7:30 p.m., Virtual (visit metrotransit.org/forward for link)
- Tuesday, Nov. 14, 9–10:30 a.m., Union Depot, Veteran’s Gallery Room
- Thursday, Nov. 16, 6–7:30 p.m., Minneapolis Central Library, Pohlad Hall
Events will feature an update from Metro Transit, a facilitated activity to get your feedback, and engaging conversation with transit leaders, including General Manager Lesley Kandaras.
MORE SPONSORED CONTENT FROM METRO TRANSIT
Know your operator: Maria Flores
As a single mother of two, Maria Flores needed a stable career with good pay and benefits – and one that was a little less stressful than working in a homeless shelter. “I like helping people,” Flores said. “But working with the homeless is tough.” So, 24 years ago, she came to Metro Transit. Beyond…
Know Your Operator: Jessica Kvanbeck
A career at Metro Transit transformed Jessica Kvanbeck’s life. Today, she’s hoping to attract others who want a life-changing career when they see her on billboards around the metro. “I bought my first house and I owe it all to Metro Transit,” Kvanbeck said. I went from a 700 square foot apartment to a 1,700…
Know Your Operator: Lee Estis
Just about everywhere he goes, people recognize Lee Estis. As one of the bus operators promoting operator hiring on billboards across the metro, it’s not hard to see why. “I’m transit famous now,” Estis joked. “People come up to me at the grocery store, just about anywhere.” When he started here, however, he was a…