The holiday season is upon us and Comcast is excited, once again, to participate in the annual Toys For Tots donation drive – a key mission of the Marine Crop. Reserves.

From November 14 to December 11, Comcast customers can drop off unwrapped toys at any one of our 14 Xfinity Retail locations in the Twin Cities. To express our appreciation for the donated toys, the Xfinity Retail team is providing one complimentary movie per household account when a customer drops off a toy. Additional information on how to receive the complimentary movie is available at each Xfinity location upon drop off.

“Comcast is dedicated to supporting the communities we serve in meaningful ways and we are thrilled to be part of Toys For Tots and be a drop off location for the second time this year,” said Kalyn Hove, regional senior vice president, Comcast Twin Cities.

Last year, the Comcast team donated more than 600 toys along with presenting Toys for Tots with a $10,000 cash contribution for their holiday needs.

Toys For Tots continues to look for donations from the Twin Cities community. If you are interested in supporting you can learn more here. Or, if you’d like to apply to be a recipient of Toys For Tots, you can find your local campaign and fill out an application here.