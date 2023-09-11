Comcast became the first Internet Provider to offer a product designed to maintain connectivity when a storm hits, trees are down, or a customer experiences a local outage, with the launch of Storm-Ready WiFi. With the upcoming winter season and potential severe weather impacting the Twin Cities, there has never been a greater need for a back-up connectivity solution.

The Storm-Ready WiFi device is equipped with cellular back-up and a four-hour rechargeable battery, more than enough power to keep customers up and running for the average power outage in the U.S. of two hours. Storm-Ready WiFi gives customers peace of mind that they’ll be able to maintain connectivity at home, as it provides a seamless connection with auto failover. When the power goes out, the customer’s network is automatically transitioned to cellular back-up so they can continue the use of their Internet. Storm-Ready WiFi also doubles as a WiFi extender to deliver a strong signal to every corner of the home.

“With so much of our daily lives dependent on WiFi connectivity, we knew our customers needed a product that could help keep them connected no matter what life throws at them – even during a storm,” said Emily Waldorf, SVP, Consumer Internet Services, Comcast. “Storm-Ready WiFi is that solution. Not only does Storm-Ready WiFi extend coverage to deliver our best-in-class WiFi to hard-to-reach corners of the home, but it also gives customers the peace of mind that their connection at home can continue even when the power is out.”

For more on how Storm Ready WiFi works click here. Also, here are some helpful storm preparedness tips.

Being connected to news and loved ones during a local crisis like a weather event, has never been more important. Storm-Ready WiFi is one of the many ways consumers can stay connected when the power goes out.