The Ramsey County Attorney’s Office filed charges Friday against Said Murekezi for allegedly setting fire to the Oromo American Tawhid Islamic Center in St. Paul Wednesday.

Murekezi, 42, who has no permanent residence, was charged with one count each of second-degree arson, second-degree burglary, and fifth-degree drug possession.

According to the criminal complaint: Murekezi told investigators he intentionally set the mosque on fire. He identified himself as Muslim, and said the fire was a “form of protest, because of other Muslims in the community having to sleep outside in the cold.”

Police found video surveillance from a school building near the mosque that showed a person walking to the scene about 8:30 a.m. The person entered the building from the south side through a broken or open window.

The person left the building about 8:40 a.m. A minute later, the complaint said, smoke was visible at the mosque.



Court documents show that Murekezi was on probation for first-degree criminal damage of property at the time of the fire. He broke windows at a Catholic church in Minneapolis in 2023. He was convicted of second-degree arson last November. In 2021, he also broke windows at an Islamic community center.

Police have no information at this point connecting Wednesday’s fire to the vandalism of a different St. Paul mosque last Friday, or two fires set at Minneapolis mosques last month, St. Paul police and fire officials have said.

St. Paul police arrested Murekezi in downtown St. Paul about 8 p.m. Wednesday. Local law enforcement, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case.

Firefighters arrived at the Oromo American Tawhid Islamic Center about 8:45 a.m. Wednesday and extinguished the majority of the fire in about 10 minutes.

The building was unoccupied due to renovations, and no one was injured.

There have been “numerous” break-ins and previous reports of vandalism, including graffiti, at the mosque. It’s unclear if those incidents are motivated by religious bias or the building’s vacancy, said St. Paul Deputy Fire Chief Roy Mokosso.

The Oromo American Tawhid Islamic Center was damaged by suspected arson on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. Credit: Dymanh Chhoun | Sahan Journal

​​The fire is the sixth incident targeting Minnesota mosques in 2023, according to CAIR-Minnesota.

Four incidents have been widely publicized:

Wednesday’s fire at the Oromo American Tawhid Islamic Center.

A masked suspect threw a chunk of concrete at Masjid As Sunnah in St. Paul on Friday, May 12. St. Paul police said Wednesday that no one has been arrested in the case.

Jackie Rahm Little of Plymouth allegedly set a fire in the bathroom at Masjid Omar Islamic Center, which is located in 24 Somali Mall, in Minneapolis on the evening of Sunday, April 23.

Jackie Rahm Little of Plymouth allegedly set a fire in the third floor hallway of Mercy Islamic Center, which houses Masjid Al Rahma, in Minneapolis on Monday, April 24. Little was indicted with one count of arson and one count of damage to religious property for the Minneapolis fires. He remains in custody at the Sherburne County jail.

Jaylani Hussein, executive director of the Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-Minnesota), said the other two incidents include: