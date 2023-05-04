U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger is expected to announce updates Thursday afternoon about alleged arson cases at two Minneapolis mosques that occurred within two days of each other last month.

Luger’s office is scheduled to host a new conference at 1:30 p.m. FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Michael Krause, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara, Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty, and Jeffery Reed, special agent in charge at the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives Special, are expected to join Luger.

Prosecutors charged Jackie Rahm Little, 36, on April 27 with arson at the two mosques in south Minneapolis, Masjid Omar Islamic Center and Masjid Al Rahma. The first fire occurred on the evening of Sunday, April 23 in the bathroom at Masjid Omar Islamic Center, which is located in 24 Somali Mall. Bystanders put out the fire before it could cause serious damage and followed a man out of the building.

A suspect allegedly attempted to start a fire in the bathroom of Masjid Omar Islamic Center at 24 Somali Mall on the evening of Sunday, April 23, 2023. Credit: Council on American-Islamic Relations, Minnesota

On Monday evening, a fire broke out in the third floor hallway of Mercy Islamic Center, which houses the Masjid Al Rahma mosque. About 100 people were inside the building at the time, including approximately 50 children in a daycare located in the basement. A security guard noticed smoke in the second floor hallway and quickly evacuated the building.

The fire at Mercy Islamic Center caused an estimated $50,000 worth of damages.

The fires drew widespread condemnation throughout the Twin Cities region, including from Minnesota lawmakers and public officials at the state Capitol last week.

Little, of Plymouth, also allegedly spray painted the front door of the Minneapolis office for Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, according to federal charges filed against him. Authorities arrested Little over this past weekend. Authorities said at the time that a motive was unknown.