Several Minnesota lawmakers, other elected officials, and community leaders gathered at the state Capitol Wednesday to show solidarity with the Muslim community after two Minneapolis mosques experienced fires this week.

Some expressed concerns that mosques are being targeted in hate crimes, and many noted that the attendees at Wednesday afternoon’s news conference showcase the state’s true spirit. Dozens of people, including several local imams, packed the event.

“This is how we show up for each other,” said DFL Representative Hodan Hassan, who represents the area in south Minneapolis where the fires occurred. “This is the Minnesota that all of us believe in. This is the Minnesota that we want. In this room is the real Minnesota, but out there, there is some notion that we don’t belong.

“I belong in Minnesota—I’m a Minnesotan, but I’m also Muslim Minnesotan and I’m also Somali American, and I am proud of all of my layers… And no one should be afraid to go and pray at their most sacred space.”

Rep. Hodan Hassan, who represents area where the two mosque fires happens, says "no one should be afraid to go and pray at their most sacred space." pic.twitter.com/V1YbQU8l5W — JoeyPeters (@JoeyPeters) April 26, 2023

A fire broke out Sunday evening in a bathroom of the Masjid Omar Islamic Center and was quickly extinguished by congregants before it could spread. Another fire broke out Monday at Masjid Al Rahma in the Mercy Islamic Center building less than a mile away from Masjid Omar Islamic Center.



The Monday fire caused about $50,000 in damages to the second and third floors, according to Jaylani Hussein, executive director of the Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations.

Minneapolis police have said they are investigating the fires as potential hate crimes, and that the FBI and other federal authorities are assisting in the cases. There were no arrests in either case as of late Tuesday.

“Again, at this point, we do not know if today’s fire was arson,” Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said in a written statement released earlier this week. “We are assuming that it is arson and that both fires are connected until proven otherwise. We will evaluate any possibility of biased or hate crimes provided under the law, and because this occurred in an occupied place of worship, potential prosecution for a federal offense.”

DFL Representative Mohamud Noor called the fires acts of hate, and said there have been several other “attacks” on mosques.

“Those are deliberate actions,” he said. “We need to call hatred what it is, and we’re better than fear. We will show that we will stand shoulder to shoulder to defeat those who among us are creating violence in a place of worship.”

DFL Senator Omar Fateh said Wednesday’s outpouring of support “means a lot to us.”

“As your elected officials and as your neighbors, it is incumbent on us to denounce this and to say that that hate has no place in our state,” he said.