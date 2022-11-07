Muse Mohamed, a former campaign volunteer for state Senator Omar Fateh, is scheduled to be sentenced in federal court Monday morning for lying to a federal grand jury.

The sentence hearing is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. before U.S. District Judge Nancy Brasel.

Jurors convicted Muse, who is also Omar’s brother-in-law, in May of two counts of perjury for lying to a grand jury about how he handled absentee ballots for three voters during the 2020 August primary election. Muse was volunteering for Omar’s campaign at the time.

Muse testified twice before the grand jury in the fall of 2021, telling them that he received the ballots directly from the three voters and that he hand-delivered them to the voting center as early votes. Muse said he did this using the agent delivery process, which exists to help special needs voters who can’t deliver their own ballots.

Two of those voters testified at Muse’s trial earlier this year, saying they had never met him and never authorized him to handle their ballots.

The typical sentence for Muse’s conviction range between 15 to 21 months of prison time, according to a pre-sentencing report filed by a probation officer in Muse’s court case.

Federal prosecutors, however, said in their own court filing that they plan to seek a harsher sentence between two and two-and-a-half years, because Muse’s false testimony to the grand jury led to “an improper termination of a felony investigation.” That federal investigation, according to the court filing, was looking into “who filled out the ballots and directed that they be submitted without voters’ knowledge.”

Andrew Mohring, Muse’s attorney, declined to comment on Monday’s sentencing.

The pre-sentencing report noted that Muse has no prior criminal history and “overcame a very difficult background in Somalia.”

According to the report: Muse immigrated to the United States at age 15 and performed well in high school, where he learned English. Muse eventually graduated from Metropolitan State University and is “currently helping to raise two children, including one with special needs.”

But federal prosecutors accuse Muse of taking on a felony conviction “for the purpose of concealing the identity of the person or people who provided him with the fraudulent ballots.”

Federal prosecutors wrote in court documents that their goal was not to prosecute Muse for lying to a grand jury, but instead, to “find out the truth” about the “three ballots that Mohamed submitted without the voters’ knowledge.”

After Muse’s first grand jury testimony in 2021, prosecutors called him back for a second testimony to “give him a second chance,” according to the prosecution’s filing. In his second testimony, Muse repeated his earlier testimony that he received ballots directly from the three voters. Prosecutors wrote that this “wasted both the government’s and the grand jury’s time” and “resulted in the unnecessary expenditure of government resources.”

Muse’s conviction in May became a part of a state Senate ethics complaint filed against Omar, a Democrat, by seven of his Republican colleagues. Omar and his attorney testified over the summer before a Senate ethics subcommittee, saying that he didn’t know anything was “amiss, potentially” in his 2020 campaign and that he was “shocked” to learn of the case against Muse.

“He did not direct any sort of criminal act or behavior to happen,” Omar’s attorney, Kristin Hendrick, testified at a June ethics hearing. “He did not condone anything, he did not encourage anything directly or indirectly to happen that was not above board.”

Omar’s former campaign manager and senate aide, Dawson Kimyon, invoked his Fifth Amendment rights and declined to answer questions from the subcommittee that same month. The senate subcommittee eventually dropped the ethics complaint against Omar.

Muse is also the brother of Zaynab Mohamed, a Democrat running this year for state Senate to represent parts of south Minneapolis and Richfield. Zaynab is widely expected to win the election Tuesday.

