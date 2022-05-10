A federal jury on Tuesday convicted a campaign volunteer for state Senator Omar Fateh of lying about how he handled three absentee ballots in the August 2020 primary election.



Muse Mohamed, 33, was found guilty of two counts of lying to a federal grand jury last fall.

Muse’s trial began Monday with jury selection. Testimony began that afternoon and wrapped up before noon Tuesday. The U.S. Attorney’s Office, which prosecuted the case, and Muse’s attorney, Charlie Clippert, gave closing statements Tuesday afternoon.

Muse made brief statements when he opted not to testify Tuesday, after prosecutors rested their case. Clippert rested his case without calling any witnesses.

“I testified before, and I told the truth,” Muse said quietly as he waived the right to testify in his own defense.

Muse testified last September and October in front of a federal grand jury, saying multiple times that he met three voters in 2020 and collected their absentee ballots from them in person. In all cases, Muse said last fall, the campaign “always checked to see if they hadn’t voted already” before turning in their ballots.

Muse’s statements contradict remarks from the three voters, who each told investigators that they never met Muse and never requested that anyone hand deliver their ballots for them.



One witness testified Monday that Muse was working for Omar’s campaign at the time.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.