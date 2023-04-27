An FBI agent shot and killed a man while agents were serving an arrest warrant in north Minneapolis Thursday. The man has not been publicly identified.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed that an agent shot the man near the intersection of Dupont Avenue and North Dowling Avenue. An FBI Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team was serving an arrest warrant at the home, and was involved in a standoff with the suspect for several hours before the shooting, according to an FBI statement posted to Twitter at 3:16 p.m.

The FBI said the man was armed as he exited his home, but did not elaborate further. Sahan has not been able to immediately obtain independent eyewitness accounts of the incident.

The FBI said its inspection division is investigating the shooting in accordance with agency policy.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara and Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna Witt said officers from their agencies were at the scene Thursday.



“I can confirm that there were no Minneapolis police officers involved in any use of force incident today,” O’Hara said. “But Minneapolis police was present on the periphery assisting, controlling the scene.”





“Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office was involved in the incident,” Witt said. “I can confirm we’re not the agency that used deadly force, but yes, we were involved in the use of force in this incident.”

Another person at the scene needed medical attention, the FBI said without elaborating. The nature of the injuries to both individuals, who were taken to a hospital, was not disclosed. An FBI spokesman reached by phone Thursday deferred comment to the agency’s statement issued on Twitter.

Video posted on Facebook by a bystander shows the shooting occurred at approximately 12:15 p.m. FBI agents armed with rifles and in body armor can be seen and heard yelling for the man to put his hands above his head before opening fire from the front lawn.

After the shooting, a woman is seen crying out in grief and is put in handcuffs by agents. The FBI SWAT team can be seen using a flash bang or stun grenade as they entered the home after the shooting. Agents can be seen performing chest compressions on the man, and an ambulance enters the block roughly five minutes after shots were fired.

Activist and former Minneapolis police officer Lisa Clemons arrived at the scene and watched as O’Hara and Witt answered questions about the shooting.

“People are always sad when a life is lost,” Clemons said. “Some people are sad when it’s the police involved or mad when the police is involved. I’m sad no matter who takes the life.”



This is a developing story. Check back for updates.