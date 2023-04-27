About noon on Thursday, the FBI fatally shot a man who was the subject of an arrest warrant the agency was serving on the 3700 block of Dupont Avenue North in Minneapolis. Officers were on the scene here, a few hours later, on April 27, 2023. Credit: Alfonzo Galvan | Sahan Journal

To continue reading this article and others for free, please sign up for our newsletter.

Sahan Journal publishes deep, reported news for and with immigrants and communities of color—the kind of stories you won’t find anywhere else.

Unlock our in-depth reporting by signing up for our free newsletter.

Processing…
Success! You're on the list.

Readers like you power our journalism.

Your tax-deductible donation is critical to our mission of keeping you informed. Donate today to help continue this work.

$
$

Your contribution is appreciated.

An FBI agent shot and killed a man while agents were serving an arrest warrant in north Minneapolis Thursday. The man has not been publicly identified.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed that an agent shot the man near the intersection of Dupont Avenue and North Dowling Avenue. An FBI Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team was serving an arrest warrant at the home, and was involved in a standoff with the suspect for several hours before the shooting, according to an FBI statement posted to Twitter at 3:16 p.m. 

The FBI said the man was armed as he exited his home, but did not elaborate further. Sahan has not been able to immediately obtain independent eyewitness accounts of the incident. 

The FBI said its inspection division is investigating the shooting in accordance with agency policy. 

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara and Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna Witt said officers from their agencies were at the scene Thursday.

“I can confirm that there were no Minneapolis police officers involved in any use of force incident today,” O’Hara said. “But Minneapolis police was present on the periphery assisting, controlling the scene.”



“Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office was involved in the incident,” Witt said. “I can confirm we’re not the agency that used deadly force, but yes, we were involved in the use of force in this incident.”

Another person at the scene needed medical attention, the FBI said without elaborating. The nature of the injuries to both individuals, who were taken to a hospital, was not disclosed. An FBI spokesman reached by phone Thursday deferred comment to the agency’s statement issued on Twitter.

Video posted on Facebook by a bystander shows the shooting occurred at approximately 12:15 p.m. FBI agents armed with rifles and in body armor can be seen and heard yelling for the man to put his hands above his head before opening fire from the front lawn. 

After the shooting, a woman is seen crying out in grief and is put in handcuffs by agents. The FBI SWAT team can be seen using a flash bang or stun grenade as they entered the home after the shooting. Agents can be seen performing chest compressions on the man, and an ambulance enters the block roughly five minutes after shots were fired.

Activist and former Minneapolis police officer Lisa Clemons arrived at the scene and watched as O’Hara and Witt answered questions about the shooting.

“People are always sad when a life is lost,” Clemons said. “Some people are sad when it’s the police involved or mad when the police is involved. I’m sad no matter who takes the life.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Avatar photo

Andrew Hazzard is a staff reporter with Sahan Journal who focuses on climate change and environmental justice issues. After starting his career in daily newspapers in Mississippi and North Dakota, Andrew...

Joey Peters is a reporter for Sahan Journal. He has been a journalist for 15 years. Before joining Sahan Journal, he worked for close to a decade in New Mexico, where his reporting prompted the resignation...

Avatar photo

Alfonzo Galvan is a reporter for Sahan Journal, covering work, labor, small business, and entrepreneurship. Before joining Sahan Journal, he covered breaking news and immigrant communities in South Dakota,...