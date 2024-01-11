Supporters from around the world are rallying around a St. Paul family who lost four of six children to a house fire this month while two other children and their mother remain hospitalized.

A GoFundMe fundraiser organized by Pa Cheng Vang, the father of the family, has raised close to $460,000 as of Thursday afternoon, exceeding its original goal of $350,000.

A community vigil to support the family is also scheduled for Saturday afternoon at American Indian Magnet School on St. Paul’s East Side, where some of the Vang children attend school.

Brian Xiong, executive director of Hmong 18 Council, which is supporting the family in the aftermath of the fire, said the Vang family’s predicament is resonating with the community because of the depth of the tragedy.

“A lot of community members are parents,” Xiong said. “When you hear about the father Pa Cheng going from [hospital] room to room to hold his beloved children before they pass, it tears at the heart.”

The council is organizing Saturday’s vigil and asking for donations of toys, blankets, and household items like utensils, plates, and cups for the family, who lost everything in the fire.

”Something for them to start new,” Xiong said.

Vang, 25, who could not be reached for comment Thursday, is living with his older brother Zaj Vang, according to Xiong. Vang is spending most of his waking hours in the hospital, where his wife, Ker Lor, is still in critical condition and his 6-year-old son, Cag Kub Vang, and 3-year-old daughter, Hnub Qub Vang, are in stable condition.

“He’s just hanging in there,” Xiong said of Vang. “He’s trying to be there and be as strong as he can.”

Xiong said he believes Vang’s wife is in a coma.

The St. Paul Fire Department is still investigating the cause of the January 3 fire, and has said it appears accidental. The fire occurred in the middle of the night at their home in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood while Vang was at work.

The four children who died from smoke inhalation are 5-year-old twin girls Siv Ntshiab Vang and Ntshiab Si Vang, 4-year-old boy Mauj Tshau Ntuj, and 1-year-old boy Mauj CagTxuj Vaj.

At a press conference last weekend, Vang spoke in gratitude for the community support and fought back tears as he explained his loss. He said that he had just gone sledding with his daughter the afternoon before the fire, despite the lack of snow.

“I didn’t know that at that very moment, it would become like this,” he said.

Vang implored families with children to practice fire drills at home the same way many do at school and work.

Vang, family members, and supporters will be at the vigil on Saturday, Xiong said, and will be grateful for anyone who can donate, or show up in support.

“You don’t have to give,” Xiong said. “If you just be there present, they will greatly appreciate your presence. Even just a word of comfort, they will greatly appreciate that.”