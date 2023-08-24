Join Sahan Journal reporters Hibah Ansari and Joey Peters and photographer Aaron Nesheim today as they try some of the new foods at the Minnesota State Fair, and share some sights from the first day of the Great Minnesota Get-Together.

There are 34 new foods at the fair this year, including three new ethnic food vendors, and new offerings from established vendors. We’ll try some of the new treats, including sambusas from Afro Deli, momos from MomoDosa, and steamed pork-filled buns from chef Yia Vang’s Union Hmong Kitchen.

In total, about 500 foods will be available at nearly 300 different concession locations throughout the fairgrounds.

A full list of new foods and vendors is available on the fair website.

The fair runs through Labor Day, and is open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. through September 3, and from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on September 4.

Click here for frequently asked questions about what you can bring to the fair and other topics, and here to learn how to get to the fair.

New foods review

One new food for 2023 Minnesota State Fair is the Crispy Lutefisk Steam Buns from Shanghai Henri’s. Credit: Aaron Nesheim | Sahan Journal

Hibah: 2 out of 5 stars

Joey: 2 out 5 stars

Find description and location here: https://www.mnstatefair.org/new-this-year/food/crispy-lutefisk-steam-bun/

This adventurous new item is available near the International Bazaar entrance, and it didn’t go over very well with Sahan Journal staff.

Joey immediately noticed a spongy texture with the first bite. The lutefisk is covered with soy sauce, perhaps to mask the embalming fluid-like taste of lye that comes with this Norwegian standard.

Hibah felt the steamed bun was cooked well and the slaw was solid. But when tasting the lutefisk for the first time, the texture and tang took her by surprise. She ate the rest of the bun without the fish.

Galabao, a traditional Hmong steamed bun filled with pork and spices, is a new food from Union Hmong Kitchen at the 2023 Minnesota State Fair. Credit: Hibah Ansari | Sahan Journal

Joey: 3 out of 5 stars

Aaron: 3 out of 5 stars

Find description and location here: https://www.mnstatefair.org/new-this-year/food/galabao/

The galabao at Chef Yia Vang’s popular Union Hmong Kitchen stand, now in its second year at the State Fair, comes from his mother’s recipe. It’s a traditional steamed bun filled with pork, a hard-boiled egg, and several spices.

The doughy texture of the bun stood out the most to Joey, who felt that without the dipping sauce the overall taste was fairly bland. The bun comes with a green dipping sauce that packs a slight, citrus-flavored punch. Joey describes the bun as satisfying but not spectacular.

Sahan Journal photographer Aaron Nesheim agreed that the sauce gave the pork bun the most flavor, and felt the cilantro and other greens in the dipping sauce came through the most.

If the galabao isn’t for you, Union Hmong Kitchen has a vegetarian noodle dish, too—lemongrass tofu over chilled rice noodles, greens, and pickled vegetables. The lemony tofu mixed with the cold noodles and greens was especially refreshing for Hibah on this humid state fair opening day.

Hibah and Aaron really enjoyed the dish and both give it a 4.5 out of 5. For Hibah, the only thing keeping it from a perfect score is she would have liked a bit more spice.

Basil Walnut Hummus from Holy Land is a new food item at the 2023 Minnesota State Fair. Credit: Hibah Ansari | Sahan Journal

Hibah: 2.5 out of 5 stars

Joey: 3 out of 5 stars.

Find description and location here: https://www.mnstatefair.org/new-this-year/food/basil-hummus-with-spicy-walnut-topping/

Hibah says the hummus tastes like pesto with a kick, but she’s not crazy about it. She says stick with Holy Land’s classic hummus.



Joey says the basil taste comes through strongly.

Miami Mango Pickles from Soul Bowl

Hibah: 5 out of 5 stars

Joey: 3 out of 5 stars

Aaron: 1 out of 5 stars

Find the description and location here: https://www.mnstatefair.org/new-this-year/food/miami-mango-pickles/

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.